Interesting and Humour - page 227

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It's going to be a mind-breaker.
 

no )

Man, I'm having a breakdown already. http://sergey-mavrodi.com/news/view_3785.html

There are so many idiots in this country.

It is good that they will cheat, they knew what they were doing this time.

Long live Mavrodi, forest warden!

 

from the same line

 

Beautiful!

For fathers of children who don't like storks at all ))

 

Both legs are broken (0.52 seconds), skin is torn to the bone, but ... will fly again soon)

 
 

Mischek 2012.03.12 21:23 #

Seven days to go
( 10,217 minutes left )

Did I miss anything?

 
No, no. Just a few posts ago (a few hours (5-6)) it was reported that there were 27 hours left. So something should be happening soon. So we wait. )))
 

 Europa 2012.03.20 07:59 #

I have an error there,

soon

but by the way the branch will become a fee, the amount is symbolic, transferred by internal payment

 
papaklass:

Handsome, why trade in the stock market? It's brilliantly simple.)

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