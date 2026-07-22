Interesting and Humour - page 227
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no )
Man, I'm having a breakdown already. http://sergey-mavrodi.com/news/view_3785.html
There are so many idiots in this country.
It is good that they will cheat, they knew what they were doing this time.
Long live Mavrodi, forest warden!
from the same line
Beautiful!
For fathers of children who don't like storks at all ))
Both legs are broken (0.52 seconds), skin is torn to the bone, but ... will fly again soon)
Mischek 2012.03.12 21:23 #
Seven days to go
( 10,217 minutes left )
Did I miss anything?
Europa 2012.03.20 07:59 #
I have an error there,
soon
but by the way the branch will become a fee, the amount is symbolic, transferred by internal payment
Handsome, why trade in the stock market? It's brilliantly simple.)