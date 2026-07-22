Interesting and Humour - page 2966
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In Denmark, banks pay interest to mortgage borrowers. Negative rates have turned the situation upside down.
Danish Hans-Peter Christensen, instead of paying interest on a mortgage loan he took out 11 years ago, received DKK 249 ($38) from the bank himself in the last quarter. The fact is that at the end of 2015, the interest rate on his loan, excluding fees, was -0.0562%. "My parents said I should frame this receipt to prove to future generations that this really happened," Christensen says.
In Denmark, banks pay interest to mortgage borrowers. Negative rates have turned the situation upside down.
Danish Hans-Peter Christensen, instead of paying interest on a mortgage loan he took out 11 years ago, received DKK 249 ($38) from the bank himself in the last quarter. The fact is that at the end of 2015,the interest rate on his loan, excluding fees, was -0.0562%. "My parents said I should frame this receipt to prove to future generations that this really happened," Christensen says.
How wonderful, maybe it will come to us someday in the bright future))
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Good morning
Guys! Help me guess the word.
Many email programs do that with files before sending them in order to make transmission easy and fast.
E_C_ _E
encode ?