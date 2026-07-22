Interesting and Humour - page 695
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Where did she come from? Is it real or GMO?
It looks like a real one.
According to the vets, Macey is unlikely to grow any bigger, and Macey's own sister is already three times her size.
Nah. It's not a dog. That's bullshit.)
...
Well, that's the way it is. What's the matter now? It's still less trouble than with one of these.
I'd choose the lesser of two evils :)
Maybe she has a kennel :)
And there is:
"As Anna Paul admits, she has to keep the puppy in a special cage when she's not around because she's afraid something will happen to her in her absence and someone will accidentally step on her."
Well, that's the way it is. Well, what now. It's still less trouble than with this one.
I'd choose the lesser of two evils :)
but you won't step on it.
I wouldn't risk it, yeah :)
PS the link is self-made, if anything.
I wouldn't risk it, yeah :)
PS the link is self-made, if anything.
By the way, Dogs are very peaceful, and if you step on a paw, it won't bite you.
There are fighting dogs. And not being a dog person, figuring out who you're dealing with by stepping on your paw... Nah.
I haven't heard of a Great Dane.
But fighting breeds aren't problematic either, contrary to popular belief.
It has to do with genetics. Like horses after a fight, they were often bought and sold locally. And they're used to changing owners.
Anyway, they're easier to handle than guardians and they bite less often, but the consequences are worse because of their well-developed jaw muscles.
But the best of all are hunters.)
Among them - long-haired dachshunds.)
"A dachshund is not a dog breed, it's not even a dog. A dachshund is a dachshund. Once in the soul, it stays there forever."
Starting November 9, 2012, petitions to secede some states from the U.S. began appearing on the White House website.
See https://petitions.white house.gov/
So far, separatist petitions from 23 states have been counted:
Some have filed two petitions at a time (marked with 2).