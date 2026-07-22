Interesting and Humour - page 3144

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Everything. Сборная по домам: https://life.ru/t/%D0%BD%D0%BE%D0%B2%D0%BE%D1%81%D1%82%D0%B8/878905/mutko_zaiavil_chto_sbornaia_rf_po_futbolu_raspushchiena

Мутко заявил, что сборная РФ по футболу распущена
Мутко заявил, что сборная РФ по футболу распущена
  • 2016.07.17
  • Анастасия Кузнецова
  • life.ru
Виталий Мутко прокомментировал рассмотрение петиции с просьбой расформировать сборную России в ведомстве, которое он возглавляет. — Сборной нет, она распущена, — заявил Лайфу глава Минспорта. Отметим, что в...
 
Alexandr Saprykin:
What kind of creep is that?
I don't know, some kind of snake. But the size is impressive.
 
Karputov Vladimir:

Everything. Сборная по домам: https://life.ru/t/%D0%BD%D0%BE%D0%B2%D0%BE%D1%81%D1%82%D0%B8/878905/mutko_zaiavil_chto_sbornaia_rf_po_futbolu_raspushchiena

Just make sure they don't recruit those clowns again. All of them with a wolf's ticket up their ass.
 
Alexey Busygin:
I don't know what kind of snake it is. But the size is impressive.

Googled it. It's a snake. Anaconda.

serpiente mas grande del mundo

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

Googled it. It's a snake. Anaconda.

serpiente mas grande del mundo

Yes, it is documented that the anaconda can reach up to 30 metres in length. And at the level of rumours, tales, tall tales, that at least one, the anaconda has reached 60 metres.
 
Funny video: cat getting high in a basket of chickens.

 
 

The Russian Ministry of Communications is creating a map of cellular network coverage using an android app.

https://geo.minsvyaz.ru/#/-1/-1/12/55.751649999993724/37.65476000000002/4

 

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США начали экспортировать газ на Ближний Восток
США начали экспортировать газ на Ближний Восток
  • 2016.07.18
  • www.vedomosti.ru
Это стало возможно благодаря сланцевой революции и напоминает ситуацию конца XIX века
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