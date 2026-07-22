Interesting and Humour - page 3496
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Whoever says a word about politics will greet the New Year with a birch broom.
I'll check in the morning...
Joo did you get banned for 10 years? Let's do the same to the two Dimitri, for solidarity. These two Russophobes deserve a ban no less than western critic Joo, don't they?
Don't you poke me, you boorish boor. OK?! DON'T POKE!!!!!
But it is not customary to snitch here. Especially not to someone who registered just yesterday, and today has taken direct offense against Dmitry: I hope, dear moderator Vladimir will not have a problem to separate the wheat from the chaff.
There's a foursome of first-timers on the course,
Everyone thinks he's the fittest,
Everyone thinks he's the least tired,
Everyone wants to get on the high pedestal.
Some are colder by blood, some are hotter,
Everybody's been listening to farewell speeches,
Everybody's eaten about the same amount of stuff,
But the judge won't record a draw.
.............................
There's a foursome on the course
Evil and good, disinterested and rogue.
Which of them confesses what, who is whose?
...Blades separate from shoulders -
And the foursome of firstwaters is already flying!
Hay cart - John Constable. 1821.
I know about Deutscher.
What's he got to do with what I wrote?
Did Churchill say or write that?So I'm not lying.
You attributed Deutcher's phrase to Nina Andreeva. He said it first. So let's go to the source.P.S. Although frankly I don't care which one of them is the source. Regardless of who said-written, it will not affect my life.
You attributed Deutscher's phrase to Nina Andreeva. He said it first. So let's go to the source.P.S. Although frankly I don't care which one is the original source. Regardless of who said or wrote it, it won't affect my life in any way.
1. That's a phrase Churchill never said.
2. It was Andreeva who first lied about it being Churchill's phrase in her article.