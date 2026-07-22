Interesting and Humour - page 3496

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Vladimir Karputov:

Whoever says a word about politics will greet the New Year with a birch broom.

I'll check in the morning...

Joo you banned for 10 years? Let's do the same to the two Dimitriks, for solidarity. Those two Russophobes deserve a bath no less than Joo, a critic of the West, don't they?
 
JQS:
Joo did you get banned for 10 years? Let's do the same to the two Dimitri, for solidarity. These two Russophobes deserve a ban no less than western critic Joo, don't they?
It's not customary to snitch here. Especially not to those who registered only yesterday and today have taken direct insults to Dmitry:
JQS:
Don't you poke me, you boorish boor. OK?! DON'T POKE!!!!!
I hope the esteemed moderator Vladimir will not have a problem to separate the wheat from the chaff.
[Deleted]  
Pavel Gotkevitch:
But it is not customary to snitch here. Especially not to someone who registered just yesterday, and today has taken direct offense against Dmitry: I hope, dear moderator Vladimir will not have a problem to separate the wheat from the chaff.
Well, why snitch? Three people were involved in the fight, and now only one person is sitting in jail. Where is the solidarity and justice that Dmitriy praises, why didn't they ask for a ban themselves when they saw the third one's nickname being banned?
And as for the cattle, what else do you call a person who continues to "poke" in spite of being persuaded not to do so? And what does the registration period have to do with it in this case, or are you an advocate of "hazing" and social inequality? On the street, do you also pass by when someone is beaten and raped by a mob, because it's not good to knock?
 

There's a foursome of first-timers on the course,
Everyone thinks he's the fittest,
Everyone thinks he's the least tired,
Everyone wants to get on the high pedestal.

Some are colder by blood, some are hotter,
Everybody's been listening to farewell speeches,
Everybody's eaten about the same amount of stuff,
But the judge won't record a draw.
.............................
There's a foursome on the course
Evil and good, disinterested and rogue.
Which of them confesses what, who is whose?
...Blades separate from shoulders -
And the foursome of firstwaters is already flying!



 
There's a Fox cartoon series called American Dad. There's an FBI agent and his family live with an alien. In one of the episodes, the agent and the alien argue and quarrel all the time. They get into a fight at the end of the episode when one pecks the other one on stage in front of all the people. Maybe this will help you guys, too.
 


Hay cart - John Constable. 1821.

 
Дмитрий:

I know about Deutscher.

What's he got to do with what I wrote?

Did Churchill say or write that?

So I'm not lying.

You attributed Deutcher's phrase to Nina Andreeva. He said it first. So let's go to the source.

P.S. Although frankly I don't care which one of them is the source. Regardless of who said-written, it will not affect my life.
 
good morning country
 
Alexandr Saprykin:

You attributed Deutscher's phrase to Nina Andreeva. He said it first. So let's go to the source.

P.S. Although frankly I don't care which one is the original source. Regardless of who said or wrote it, it won't affect my life in any way.

1. That's a phrase Churchill never said.

2. It was Andreeva who first lied about it being Churchill's phrase in her article.

 
JQS:

Using tick volumes for analysis?
1...348934903491349234933494349534963497349834993500350135023503...4979
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