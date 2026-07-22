Interesting and Humour - page 72

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sergeev:

no credit
 
Mischek:
A or is it exclusionary there?
 
TheXpert:
A or there's an exclusionary one?
Yes. Do you want to code it?)
 
Mischek:
Yes. Do you want to code )?

Or not excluding... not to pin it down, to make a pattern. Turns out glasses people don't wear chignons.

Oop, I got a collision.

1 - 7 children

2 - English

3 - chignon

4 - glasses.

____________________

1 & 2 -> 3

4 -> 1 || 2

~1 & 3 -> ~4

1 & 4 ->2

3 -> ~1

 

It was getting dark...

By the way, are you in the championship? Probably not.

 

+16

 
Mischek:

By the way, are you in the championship? Probably not.

No.

Nice picture... I want to go there with a board.

 
TheXpert:

No.

Nice picture... I want to go there with a board.

Don't do it with a board. it's +16, it's erotic.) well ? or did i overdo it again (?)
 
Mischek:
Don't go with the board. It's +16, it's erotic.) well ? Or did I overdo it again (?)
Nah, it's fine, it's just that the season is coming up and I'm a fan.
 

By the way, you don't have 0 children there.

the correct answer is women with glasses don't have children

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