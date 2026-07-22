Interesting and Humour - page 72
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A or there's an exclusionary one?
Yes. Do you want to code )?
Or not excluding... not to pin it down, to make a pattern. Turns out glasses people don't wear chignons.
Oop, I got a collision.
1 - 7 children
2 - English
3 - chignon
4 - glasses.
____________________
1 & 2 -> 3
4 -> 1 || 2
~1 & 3 -> ~4
1 & 4 ->2
3 -> ~1
It was getting dark...
By the way, are you in the championship? Probably not.
+16
By the way, are you in the championship? Probably not.
No.
Nice picture... I want to go there with a board.
No.
Nice picture... I want to go there with a board.
Don't go with the board. It's +16, it's erotic.) well ? Or did I overdo it again (?)
By the way, you don't have 0 children there.
the correct answer is women with glasses don't have children