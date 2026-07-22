Interesting and Humour - page 1994

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Yoschik:
Cactus-eating hedgehog. I'll bite you. Why'd you smack an animal with a shelf?
[Deleted]  

Why there will soon be nothing to count.

 
Yoschik:
Hedgehog. My cat asked you not to put the present under the tree, but straight into the garage...
 
artmedia70:
Hedgehog. My cat asked you not to put his present under the tree, but straight into the garage...

That's reckless.

He's going to pork all over the cabin with his needles.

 
Contender:

That's reckless.

He's going to spill pork all over the interior with his needles.

All right, it's time. It's time to decide. Do you want it before New Year's or after? I got Voodoo Contender.
 
artmedia70:
Cactus-eating hedgehog. I'll bite you. Why'd you smack that animal with the shelf?
Man, I thought that was yours. Fuck it, more cat, less cat, we'll get to yours. And the corner.
 
Contender:

That's reckless.

He's going to spill pork all over the interior with his needles.

That's all right. We'll glamorize it, Teddy bear style.
 
Yoschik:
Come on, it's time. It's time to decide. Do you want to suffer until New Year's Eve or right after? I got Voodoo Contender.
Why are you turning your back on us? You're poking at voodoo?
 
artmedia70:
 
Yoschik:
Shit, I thought it was yours. Whatever, one more cat, one less cat, we'll get to yours. And the corner.
Hurry up and get there, Frosty the Moose, and don't forget to put a present in the garage for the cat, flowers for the woman and ice cream for the kids.
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