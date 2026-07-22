Interesting and Humour - page 1994
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Why there will soon be nothing to count.
Hedgehog. My cat asked you not to put his present under the tree, but straight into the garage...
That's reckless.
He's going to pork all over the cabin with his needles.
That's reckless.
He's going to spill pork all over the interior with his needles.
Cactus-eating hedgehog. I'll bite you. Why'd you smack that animal with the shelf?
That's reckless.
He's going to spill pork all over the interior with his needles.
Come on, it's time. It's time to decide. Do you want to suffer until New Year's Eve or right after? I got Voodoo Contender.
Shit, I thought it was yours. Whatever, one more cat, one less cat, we'll get to yours. And the corner.