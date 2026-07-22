Interesting and Humour - page 676

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Mathemat:

Read to all and be sure to read to the end! Men's flaws. From the forums.

Excerpts:

And so on.

Honestly, I still haven't figured out how you can live together permanently, share a bed, with another man. Maybe I'll get lucky, have an epiphany.
 
alexeymosc: To be honest, I haven't yet understood how you can live together permanently, share a bed, with another person.
Yes, you can, you can. Most authors are quite humorous and tolerant of their "mine".
 
 
 

 

Bastards

 
alexeymosc:
To be honest I have never understood how it is possible to live together permanently, share a bed, with another person. Maybe I'll get lucky and have an epiphany.

There's more to it than that, and they live with a sense of humour about such things.

I like to sit in the bathroom for example, and yes I drink coffee there, smoke, sometimes eat, and yes sometimes I take my laptop with me. :-)

 

 
Vladon: I like to sit in the bathroom for example, and yes I drink coffee there, smoke, sometimes eat, and yes sometimes I take my laptop with me. :-)
Eating in the toilet is cooler.
 

Creative at its best.


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