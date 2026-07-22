Interesting and Humour - page 676
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Read to all and be sure to read to the end! Men's flaws. From the forums.
Excerpts:
And so on.
Bastards
To be honest I have never understood how it is possible to live together permanently, share a bed, with another person. Maybe I'll get lucky and have an epiphany.
There's more to it than that, and they live with a sense of humour about such things.
I like to sit in the bathroom for example, and yes I drink coffee there, smoke, sometimes eat, and yes sometimes I take my laptop with me. :-)
Creative at its best.