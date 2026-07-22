Interesting and Humour - page 512
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Do you need the Annals on a five or not? Or are quadruple ones enough?
Do you need the Annals on a five or not? Or are quadruple ones enough?
Do you need the Annals on a five or not? Or are quadruple ones enough?
One more systemic offtopic won't be given here
the tightening of the screws has taken on a massive scale )
Man, do you even know what you're saying? Tell us about the value that the sensor measures here?
... The man is unfamiliar with the principle of Chinese indicator screwdrivers, ...
I absolutely agree with you. A man who is not familiar with the working principles of Chinese indicator screwdrivers is a complete man. His moral character is at odds with the requirements of our time. It's scary to think how much money
money wasted on his education. This uneducated dick, member of society, is an obstacle in our way of technological progress and the manufacturing process of Chinese indicator screwdrivers.
The smoke room, come on.
Is this, like, the official flood room?
And all those who are chasing offtops in different threads should be sent not to fuck off, but to the smoking room?
Yes, having a smoking room will make the rest of the forum cleaner (in the future), moderators will reduce the workload and attract people wishing to communicate on the forum.
"Dima", ...eh, don't make a wanker smoker in this thread, there's a smoker on four, and ...
I'm really getting tired of this.