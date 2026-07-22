Interesting and Humour - page 512

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Mathemat:
Do you need the Annals on a five or not? Or are quadruple ones enough?
the annals can stay in the anus.
 
Mathemat:
Do you need the Annals on a five or not? Or are quadruple ones enough?
If only the part that's a mind game and not a blunt.
 
Mathemat:
Do you need the Annals on a five or not? Or are quadruple ones enough?

One more systemic offtopic won't be given here

the tightening of the screws has taken on a massive scale )

 

 
FAQ:
Man, do you even know what you're saying? Tell us about the value that the sensor measures here?
The sensor doesn't measure, it converts the quantity being monitored. Ask C-4. He says there's some kind of super-duper-mega sensor that reacts to touch. And that in this case everything can happen without current flowing through the human body. Although the author of the invention informs at the beginning of the video that the human body has good electrical conductivity, unlike wood. The person is not familiar with the principle of Chinese inductive screwdrivers. 2 C-4: They respond to the electromagnetic field existing around a live conductor. Yes, there's no button to touch for a leakage current to appear. All they need is the electromagnetic field.
 
Vadimkin:
... The man is unfamiliar with the principle of Chinese indicator screwdrivers, ...

I absolutely agree with you. A man who is not familiar with the working principles of Chinese indicator screwdrivers is a complete man. His moral character is at odds with the requirements of our time. It's scary to think how much money

money wasted on his education. This uneducated dick, member of society, is an obstacle in our way of technological progress and the manufacturing process of Chinese indicator screwdrivers.

 
Elfing, it's called elfing.
 
(rofl)
 
DmitriyN:
The smoke room, come on.

Is this, like, the official flood room?

And all those who are chasing offtops in different threads should be sent not to fuck off, but to the smoking room?

 
DmitriyN:
Yes, having a smoking room will make the rest of the forum cleaner (in the future), moderators will reduce the workload and attract people wishing to communicate on the forum.

"Dima", ...eh, don't make a wanker smoker in this thread, there's a smoker on four, and ...

I'm really getting tired of this.

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