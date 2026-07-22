Interesting and Humour - page 684

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Mathemat:
White envy doesn't exist. It's always black.

I do not agree.

I suggest...

White -- I wish I could do the same.

Black -- better me than him.

 
Mathemat:
There is no such thing as white envy. It is always only black.
Why is that? For example, I want something that I don't have, but others do. If I "drool" and get angry at others or at life for being so ungrateful to me, then it is black envy. And if I don't have those bad feelings, but instead work on myself and try my best to get what I need, that's white envy. Something like that I guess. )))
 
Mischek:

I do not agree.

I suggest...

White -- I wish I could do the same.

Black -- better me than him

Or so. ))
 
tol64:
... And if I don't have those bad feelings, but instead work on myself and try my best to get what I need, it ...
... it's not jealousy at all.
 
Mischek:

http://www.incredibox.com/?music=509C0638EB7D2

Yeah, I didn't get around to making a full one :) well, whatever. Here's the prize.

 
moskitman:
... ...is no longer envy at all.
Maybe self-motivation by the success of others == white envy after all? )) Anyway, it doesn't matter. The most important thing is to motivate oneself so as not to feel unpleasant feelings. ))
 
Mischek:

I do not agree.

I suggest...

White -- I wish I could do the same.

Black -- better for me than for him.

All right, I'm convinced.

On the other hand, there's not much difference between "I wish I was the same" and "I wish I was better than him. Simply because the difference between "I wish I were his equal" and "I wish I were better" is a small epsilon.

On the other hand, "want to be better" is not the same as "better me than him".

In short, confused.

 

 
 
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