Interesting and Humour - page 684
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White envy doesn't exist. It's always black.
I do not agree.
I suggest...
White -- I wish I could do the same.
Black -- better me than him.
There is no such thing as white envy. It is always only black.
I do not agree.
I suggest...
White -- I wish I could do the same.
Black -- better me than him
... And if I don't have those bad feelings, but instead work on myself and try my best to get what I need, it ...
http://www.incredibox.com/?music=509C0638EB7D2
Yeah, I didn't get around to making a full one :) well, whatever. Here's the prize.
... ...is no longer envy at all.
I do not agree.
I suggest...
White -- I wish I could do the same.
Black -- better for me than for him.
All right, I'm convinced.
On the other hand, there's not much difference between "I wish I was the same" and "I wish I was better than him. Simply because the difference between "I wish I were his equal" and "I wish I were better" is a small epsilon.
On the other hand, "want to be better" is not the same as "better me than him".
In short, confused.