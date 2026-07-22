Interesting and Humour - page 908
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
there is a legend that the lever that opens and closes the exhaust valve was invented by Edison, is this true?
or rather, the intake.
That's right, Potapitch, the main thing is not to forget the condoms.
- Girl, girl, can I meet you?
(girl, turning around):
- NO!!!
- Oh fuck... thank you very much!