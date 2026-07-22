Interesting and Humour - page 908

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[Deleted]  
 

 
peripatetikos:

yeah
 
snowman:

there is a legend that the lever that opens and closes the exhaust valve was invented by Edison, is this true?

or rather, the intake.

who the hell knows?
 
 
 
[Deleted]  
That's right, Potapitch, the main thing is to remember to use condoms.
 
DmitriyN:
That's right, Potapitch, the main thing is not to forget the condoms.
Go back to your seat
 
A guy catches up with a girl:
- Girl, girl, can I meet you?
(girl, turning around):
- NO!!!
- Oh fuck... thank you very much!
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