Interesting and Humour - page 2636
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We took the path of least resistance.
unlikely.
Windows 8.1 is the minimum for it
A train passes along a narrow pedestrian street in Hanoi. It almost touches the walls of houses, Vietnam.
The party, it opens:
Kids of the future (looks like robots)