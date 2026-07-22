Interesting and Humour - page 2636

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Anatoli Kazharski:

Domodeled, these are jet engines for model aircraft (sort of produced for modelers).
 

You no longer need to register to test Skype Translator.

Протестировать Skype Translator теперь может каждый
Протестировать Skype Translator теперь может каждый
  • 2015.05.12
  • Пресс-Центр
  • news.microsoft.com
Skype видит свою цель в том, чтобы помогать людям со всего мира эффективнее общаться друг с другом, и с помощью переводчика Skype Translator мы устраняем языковые барьеры, которые затрудняли общение между друзьями или между членами семей. Сегодня мы рады сообщить, что сделали доступ к тестовой версии Skype Translator еще проще – теперь для...
 
Karputov Vladimir:

You no longer need to register to test Skype Translator.

Take the path of least resistance
 
Alexey Busygin:
We took the path of least resistance.

unlikely.

Windows 8.1 is the minimum for it

[Deleted]  

A train passes along a narrow pedestrian street in Hanoi. It almost touches the walls of houses, Vietnam.


 
 
Vasiliy Smirnov:

looks like a fish, there are plenty of perverts among the Japs too.
 
 

The party, it opens:

 

Kids of the future (looks like robots)


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