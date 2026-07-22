Interesting and Humour - page 4159
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Technology that will change the world.
Israeli company Wi-Charge has developed a device that can turn any room into one big wireless charger, transmitting energy over a distance and capable of charging multiple devices simultaneously. Charging is done using an infrared beam that connects the transmitter to the gadget that needs recharging. Unlike the wireless platform, there is no need for the gadget to be in close contact with the base.
The transmitter is able to identify the devices that need recharging itself, and establish what its power requirements are (battery capacity, charge level and other relevant parameters).
A big advantage of Wi-Charge technology is the ability to transfer power from a few milliwatts to the hundreds of watts needed in industrial and military systems. For the consumer market, represented mainly by smartphones and wearable devices, 10-watt transmitters are sufficient.
Wi-Charge is the only "long-range" wireless charging system that enables efficient and automatic charging of smartphones, smart home devices and wearable electronics. Using and installing a Wi-Charge system is as easy as changing a light bulb, it is as efficient as a conventional wall socket. Any device placed within range of a Wi-Charge transmitter will charge automatically and continuously, even when you're using them. The energy transfer is almost lossless, using a narrow beam.There is no additional software or circuitry that complicates the principle of the charging process, which eliminates the possibility of provoking a dangerous situation due to malfunctions in the long term.
The technology is intrinsically safe. The beam charging the receiver is not capable of causing damage to machinery, people or animals. If there is an obstacle in the way of the beam, charging stops and automatically restarts when the space between the transmitter and the receiver is free again.
Wi-Charge does not interfere with Wi-Fi, cordless landline phones and other devices.
In addition, Wi-Charge is the first device of its kind approved by the US FDA and complies with international safety standards.
Wi-Charge can be installed in cafes and restaurants, offices, train stations, airports and other public places.
Wi-Charge was presented at the CES-2018 World Electronics Show in Las Vegas, but the Israeli developers did not limit their demonstration in the exhibition hall and held a presentation in a tram. Visitors were able to see that one small transmitter was more than enough for two cars.
Isn't that a breakthrough. A black-and-white reader, yes.
I agree. It's on the level of a super-advanced alien civilisation :-)
One more thing.
At the same CES-2018 show in Las Vegas (January 8 -11, 2018),Intel's Israeli subsidiary unveiled a new generation of 802.11ax Wi-Fi chips that are 40% faster than existing ones.
The new standard provides significant improvements over its predecessor 802.11ac: higher peak data rates per client device, increased average throughput per user in dense or congested environments (by about 4x), improved network efficiency and extended life of client devices.
The new 802.11ax chip offers a path to faster and smarter wireless connectivity to support more connected devices, the growing popularity of HD streaming content, the proliferation of digital home appliances and security systems.
According to Intel Israel, 802.11ax chips are scheduled to hit the market as early as this year.
However, representatives of Wi-Fi Alliance (an industry group that sets standards for new versions of wireless connectivity) notified about the impossibility of mass implementation of 802.11ax until 2019.
This is due to the fact that the product certification process requires approval of the standard.
Wi-Charge, Wi-Charge - my grandmother used to use wireless irons, when such devices appear, we'll get out of the modern Stone Age))))
Mining and cryptocurrencies
The processing power of the Russian 8-core MCST Elbrus-16C (international name Elbrus-8CV, scheduled for release in 2018) is 576 Gflops, the Chinese Longson 3B3000 8-core (2017) is 192 Gflops, the Intel Core i7-5960X 8-core (Extreme Edition Haswell-E, 2014) is 350 Gflops.
I wonder where they are made? There are no production facilities in Russia with 40, 28, 14nm. Also in Malaysia?
I wonder where they are made? There are no production facilities in Russia with 40, 28, 14nm. Also in Malaysia?
Google help - there is plenty of material, but it is impossible to find out the truth - the inertia of the past. The thing is that this computer is completely domestic and was and probably is used ONLY in closed areas, e.g. radar.
PS.
I graduated from school in 1965 and several of my classmates went to artillery school. So there they studied computers and programming, a level I had never seen or heard of in the normal universities of the time.
Google help - there is plenty of material, but it is impossible to find out the truth - inertia of the past. The point is that this computer is completely domestic and was and probably is used ONLY in closed areas, e.g. radar.
PS.
I graduated from school in 1965 and several of my classmates went to artillery school. So there they studied computers and programming, a level I had never seen or heard of in the normal universities of the time.
Not only in closed ones, servers were sold on it. I listened to an interview with the developer of a compiler for Elbrus. He said that the Intel processor was able to optimize code on the fly; ours was not, because the VLIV architecture executed precisely what was given to it. That's why there are very strict requirements to the compiler, it largely determines the performance
out of the blue: