Interesting and Humour - page 3590

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Илон Маск заявил о необходимости превращения людей в киборгов
Илон Маск заявил о необходимости превращения людей в киборгов
  • 2017.02.13
  • Владимир Лещёв
  • life.ru
По мнению главы Tesla и SpaceX, в будущем технологии достигнут такого уровня, что нынешние способы взаимодействия с электроникой окажутся слишком неэффективными и медленными. Из-за этого людям придётся модифицировать свои тела и превратиться в своего рода "киборгов" — в противном случае они рискуют стать "бесполезными", считает Маск. — Речь...
 
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В столице Австрии появился первый биткоин-банк
В столице Австрии появился первый биткоин-банк
  • 2017.02.13
  • www.banki.ru
В столице Австрии появился первый биткоин-банк, где посетители могут обменять наличные на популярную криптовалюту и узнать больше о цифровых деньгах. Об этом сообщает издание The Local, передает собкор Банки.ру в Брюсселе. Банк под названием Bitcoin-Bank расположился на самой популярной торговой улице Вены — Mariahilfer Strasse — и принадлежит...
 
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Марк Цукерберг показал виртуальные перчатки Oculus
Марк Цукерберг показал виртуальные перчатки Oculus
  • 2017.02.10
  • Николай Воронцов
  • nplus1.ru
Марк Цукерберг во время посещения лаборатории Oculus в Редмонде (штат Вашингтон), испытал прототип перчаток-контроллеров для виртуальной реальности. О посещении лаборатории он рассказал на своей странице в Facebook. Одна из основных проблем интерфейсов в виртуальной реальности заключается в отсутствии наглядных способов взаимодействия с...
 
 

It's too small, we should sell tickets to everyone who wants to shoot poachers.

Чтобы спасти носорогов, в Индии начали отстреливать браконьеров
Чтобы спасти носорогов, в Индии начали отстреливать браконьеров
  • 2017.02.13
  • Мария Паламарчук
  • life.ru
В Национальном парке Казиранга северо-восточной Индии рейнджеры получили лицензию на применение оружия в целях защиты носорогов. Конечно, подобное решение является спорным, но результат налицо: несмотря на увеличивающий спрос на рог носорогов и уменьшение их численности, в Казиранге эти животные процветают, сообщает The Conversation. В...
 
http://www.mk.ru/moscow/2016/01/26/arbat-opustel-khudozhnikov-razognali.html
Арбат опустел — художников разогнали
Арбат опустел — художников разогнали
  • www.mk.ru
На главной пешеходной улице Москвы не будут больше рисовать? «Что делать?» — над этим извечным вопросом не на шутку призадумались уличные художники Арбата после того, как несколько их собратьев по кисти задержала полиция. У художников отобрали мольберты, этюдники и кисти, выписали административный штраф на 2500 рублей. Вернуть инвентарь обещали...
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
http://www.mk.ru/moscow/2016/01/26/arbat-opustel-khudozhnikov-razognali.html

They have not been seen on old Arbat for six months now, they will not appear there until Sobyanin changes his order, and the Mayor's office refuses to comment - it's all official.

Added - really painters, drawing artists was 15-20 people, the rest was busy reselling other people's art, selling various "Russian" products valenki, hats with earflaps, badges, various souvenirs, etc., benches were there before, and everyone who could not, did not want to go home after the neighborhood clubs - who slept, who continued to drink there .............

I like old Arbat better - clean and tidy.

 

 
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Юрий Минцев, «Открытие брокер»: «Следующие пять лет дадут фондовому рынку 5 млн участников»
Юрий Минцев, «Открытие брокер»: «Следующие пять лет дадут фондовому рынку 5 млн участников»
  • bankir.ru
— Да, конечно, в России есть розничные инвесторы. И их становится все больше. Люди не очень довольны теми доходностями, которые им предлагает банковская система, процентами по вкладам. Кроме того, их беспокоят отзывы лицензий у банков. Скажем так: в целом люди не очень хорошо понимают состояние банковских институтов. В банках, предлагавших...
 
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