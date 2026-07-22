Interesting and Humour - page 3590
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)))
It's too small, we should sell tickets to everyone who wants to shoot poachers.
http://www.mk.ru/moscow/2016/01/26/arbat-opustel-khudozhnikov-razognali.html
They have not been seen on old Arbat for six months now, they will not appear there until Sobyanin changes his order, and the Mayor's office refuses to comment - it's all official.
Added - really painters, drawing artists was 15-20 people, the rest was busy reselling other people's art, selling various "Russian" products valenki, hats with earflaps, badges, various souvenirs, etc., benches were there before, and everyone who could not, did not want to go home after the neighborhood clubs - who slept, who continued to drink there .............
I like old Arbat better - clean and tidy.