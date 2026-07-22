Interesting and Humour - page 828

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Mischek:
No, I haven't. I'm cutting back. I'm cutting back on the electronic ones. As long as the body keeps up.)

Have you tried to switch to a pipe?

Some kind of tobacco, not the chemicals in cigarettes. Same process. Can't smoke outside too much. And that's all. I myself have got off cigarettes. (But sometimes I add Belomor to mixtures... nostalgia, I guess).

 
Silent:

Have you tried to switch to a pipe?

Some kind of tobacco,

I have a pipe, but first of all I have to quit.

and secondly, it's a pain in the ass with a pipe

 

You'll wash until you learn all the words


 

the thing

 
and we had a jeep blown up / the driver alive/,
 

Gea

 
Anton Pavlovich Chekhov :


A man who doesn't smoke or drink willy-nilly raises the question - Isn't he a bastard?

Officials multiply like toadstools - by division.

What is incomprehensible is a miracle.

A woman should be brought up so that she knows how to recognise her mistakes, or else, in her opinion, she is always right.

We only need what we need.

If your wife has betrayed you, rejoice that she has betrayed you and not your fatherland.

Going to Paris with your wife is like going to Tula with your samovar.
 
Mischek:

You should take up sports, it will be better for your body naturally.


I owe my excellent health to sport, as I have never exercised. © Mark Twain.

Tol64:

I'm just curious. I'm already feeling a little woozy under the full moon without such methods. If I do that as well, I have no idea what will happen to me. )))

I need it right away. Everyone I know who's quit has never been able to quit when they've attempted a gradual transition. Including me. )) After the second or third attempt they quit right away. If you can get away to the countryside for a couple of months, it will be even easier.

But the most important thing is that there is a start. ))

Quitting smoking is very easy. I've quit many times. © Mark Twain
 
Reshetov:

I owe my excellent health to sport, as I have never played it. © Mark Twain

Quitting smoking is very easy. I've quit many times. © Mark Twain
Are you in place of Mark Twain today? )))
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