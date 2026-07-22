Interesting and Humour - page 828
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No, I haven't. I'm cutting back. I'm cutting back on the electronic ones. As long as the body keeps up.)
Have you tried to switch to a pipe?
Some kind of tobacco, not the chemicals in cigarettes. Same process. Can't smoke outside too much. And that's all. I myself have got off cigarettes. (But sometimes I add Belomor to mixtures... nostalgia, I guess).
Have you tried to switch to a pipe?
Some kind of tobacco,
I have a pipe, but first of all I have to quit.
and secondly, it's a pain in the ass with a pipe
You'll wash until you learn all the words
the thing
Gea
What is incomprehensible is a miracle.
A woman should be brought up so that she knows how to recognise her mistakes, or else, in her opinion, she is always right.
We only need what we need.
Going to Paris with your wife is like going to Tula with your samovar.
You should take up sports, it will be better for your body naturally.
I owe my excellent health to sport, as I have never exercised. © Mark Twain.
I'm just curious. I'm already feeling a little woozy under the full moon without such methods. If I do that as well, I have no idea what will happen to me. )))
I need it right away. Everyone I know who's quit has never been able to quit when they've attempted a gradual transition. Including me. )) After the second or third attempt they quit right away. If you can get away to the countryside for a couple of months, it will be even easier.
But the most important thing is that there is a start. ))
I owe my excellent health to sport, as I have never played it. © Mark TwainQuitting smoking is very easy. I've quit many times. © Mark Twain