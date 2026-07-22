Interesting and Humour - page 2019
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maybe it's a joy... to ban a couple of inadequate troll-flooders.
You have to live your life in such a way that you are remembered and bastardised.
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It's better to be a good person who 'swears with a swear word' than a quiet, well-mannered bastard.
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He sounds like he's pissing in a zinc bucket.
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A dick put on the opinion of others ensures a quiet and happy life.
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Even underneath the most pathetic peacock's tail is always a regular chicken's ass.
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Everything will come true if you don't want it to.
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All my life I've been terrified of stupid people. Especially women. You never know how to talk to them without slipping down to their level.
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Life is too short to waste it on diets, greedy men and bad moods.
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Many people complain about their looks and no one complains about their brains.
=====Faina Ranevskaya (1896 - 1984) was a Soviet stage and film actress.
Pew, pew, pew, trattata.
ugh
Oh, man... Where can I find a snow maiden like that? I'm in need of some entertainment...
Where's that one? Spit it out, bear, or we'll dig the hedgehog out and give it to the cat...
change your hand