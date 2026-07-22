Interesting and Humour - page 2019

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trora:
maybe it's a joy... to ban a couple of inadequate troll-flooders.
It's more likely that something else is speaking for you. Dig into your feelings and maybe you'll realise it's just a grudge.
 

You have to live your life in such a way that you are remembered and bastardised.

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It's better to be a good person who 'swears with a swear word' than a quiet, well-mannered bastard.

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He sounds like he's pissing in a zinc bucket.

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A dick put on the opinion of others ensures a quiet and happy life.

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Even underneath the most pathetic peacock's tail is always a regular chicken's ass.

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Everything will come true if you don't want it to.

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All my life I've been terrified of stupid people. Especially women. You never know how to talk to them without slipping down to their level.

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Life is too short to waste it on diets, greedy men and bad moods.

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Many people complain about their looks and no one complains about their brains.

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Faina Ranevskaya (1896 - 1984) was a Soviet stage and film actress.
 
 
Mischek:
yes ... January 2 ... I don't like all these holidays...
 

Pew, pew, pew, trattata.

ugh

 
Mischek:
Oh, man... Where can I find a snow maiden like that? I'm in need of some entertainment...
 
artmedia70:
Oh, man... Where can I find a snow maiden like that? I'm in need of some entertainment...

 
Mischek:

Where's one of those? Spill it, bear, or we'll dig the hedgehog out and give it to the cat...
 
"Rising from the ashes of a drunken nation..."
 
artmedia70:
Where's that one? Spit it out, bear, or we'll dig the hedgehog out and give it to the cat...

change your hand

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