Interesting and Humour - page 635
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Is it Halloween here today? )))
Oh for God's sake no, when it's Halloween, these pictures would be real
Your new ava reminds me of this:
Bodyform, the British manufacturer of feminine pads, has found itself in the spotlight among Facebook users thanks to a sarcastic post left on the brand's Chronicle by Richard Neil on 8 October. His revelations have since garnered 92,500 likes.
p>The young man lashed out at the company over exaggerations in advertisements showing girls experiencing the best days of their lives during their period: roller-skating, skydiving and being insanely happy in every way. As a child, Richard also dreamed of "days like these" so that he could enjoy them like in the commercials. However, this was not possible due to the presence of a penis, which greatly upset little Richard. When Richard grew up, he got a girlfriend and was looking forward to having "those days" so he could enjoy them. And then the brutal truth came out - it turns out the girl is turning into a poison-filled character in the film The Exorcist.</p>
Bodyform appreciated Richard's sense of humour and decided to use the post, the likes to which were growing exponentially, to create an equally sarcastic and hilarious response video. "If we had a CEO in our company, her name would be Carolyn Williams and she would say the following," Bodyform explains in the description to the video.
"We lied to you, Richard, and we want to apologise. I'm sorry," the fictional head of the company addresses the culprit of the whole story directly. Carolyn Williams explains that the images of happy women riding horses during their periods are a lie, a metaphor created to protect men from the brutal truth: "the blood flows from our uterus like a raspberry landslide".
Marketers have gone one step further, daring a bold and unexpected ending. Carolyn Williams decided to "finish off" Richard with the truth by revealing the secret that girls also fart by showing it on her own example.
The excellent acting in the response video and sparkling humour leaves no doubt that the Bodyform brand, if not "belted out" the witty Facebook fan, definitely evened the score. Bravo.
Der einzig waaare
Near Kostroma, a local resident shot his comrade who grunted inappropriately from the bushes while hunting a wild boar.
Der einzig waaare
Why such an idiotic avatar?
Why such an idiotic avatar?