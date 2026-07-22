Interesting and Humour - page 4046
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From the marketplace.
I pressed the RU button and got the translation)
What do you mean?
It could be translated roughly as "this robot will turn you on" (in a sexual sense).
Maybe the author used some kind of advertisement for arousal (maybe it's popping up in his browser like a virus and he's fed up), and he just replaced this word with the word robot in the phrase (probably, for fun).
Just let's not open a topic with a poll - what excites you, scripts or robots?
Here found a post and scientific reasoning -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Natural Intelligence as the Foundation of Trading Systems
Egor, 2008.08.13 14:23
I attached FS chart for easy reference.
As I understand it:
1. The dominant motivation is the desire to open a deal.
2. ambient afferent - it's a market rise / fall.
3. You process data ticks in a certain way. This means that the tics themselves excite a set of receptors. The trigger stimulus is a certain excitation of the receptors.
4. The system remembers past experiences, i.e. what excitation, what action and what result.
If all 4 items coincide, a certain decision is made. I.e., for example, the time is working, there are no limitations on opening of deals (1), the market grows (2), there is an impulse towards growth (for example) or indicators give good results (3), FS used to buy in the past under such conditions and the result was positive, then the decision to buy is made.
Then the decision to buy is made.
The profitability of this purchase is continuously compared with the planned value stored in the result acceptor.
In case of a discrepancy the system must reconsider/correct the decision. E.g. sell (i.e. close the buy), or sell and reverse the position.
____________________
Pterovich, am I understanding this correctly?
Of course I don't mean your implementation of FS. Just interesting to understand the gist, whether it is on your example or on this one.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Kazan programmer decided to become a trader.
Victor Ziborov, 2017.10.02 16:46
Meanwhile, it didn't turn out very well. What did he do wrong ?
Alexey Volchanskiy:
looking for his own or keeping a secret correspondence ...
Alexey Volchanskiy:
looking for his own or keeping a secret correspondence ...
Maybe he is just kidding, did you ever ask him?
With respect.
Alexey Volchanskiy:
Looking for his own or carrying on a secret correspondence ...
You're just like an agent) How dangerous everyone is here))
Alexey Volchanskiy:
Seeking his own or carrying on a secret correspondence ...
Do you think it is easy to be a Replicant (and sometimes a Replicant)? Try it and you will understand...
Alexey Volchanskiy:
Looking for his own or keeping a secret correspondence ...
Wow, how much work has gone into cutting out the pictures. Why? You attract the attention of replictoids once again, and then it'll be my fault again...