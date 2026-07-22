Interesting and Humour - page 735

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Silent:
In Soviet Russia... Apple failed to register trademark for iPad with Rospatent

Yeeessssss))

Not here, not there.

A three-year-old infant who made a rectangular sand cube has unexpectedly infringed 15 Apple patents.

 
Vladon 2012.11.29 11:04 2012.11.29 11:04:12 #

that's amazing.

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There's a video of this machine somewhere on YouTube. The pattern itself is created by the workers laying the tiles at the top, and the machine only lowers the tiles down.
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A video on how tiles are laid.


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Egyptian sharks have seen many things, but a crowd of drunken Russian tourists shouting, "Holy shit! Dolphins!" - are still remembered with horror.


- Yes, Vovochka, we spoiled you. We'll have to punish you!

-Good thing: you spoiled me, but punish me?!


A man goes to the doctor:

- Doctor, my wife left me and took my kids, I got kicked out of work, I have no money, no friends, I started drinking a lot, but my hands are shaking, my eyes are all double, my whole body hurts, I can't think straight, what should I do?

- Oh-oh-oh, this is bad! As a doctor, I recommend you to abstain from alcohol, but as a human being, I don't recommend it.

 
 
You want to be out in the open, you're going to get more than that.
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My name is Anya! For thirty years I've been giving men manicures.
And yesterday I found out it wasn't a manicure.
 
sergeev:

You want to go free, you'll get more than that.
it's a beagle, a smart hunting dog of northern latitudes, what's it doing in southern latitudes? isn't it Korea? then it's not just a will or no will ))
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