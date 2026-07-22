Interesting and Humour - page 735
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In Soviet Russia... Apple failed to register trademark for iPad with Rospatent
Yeeessssss))
Not here, not there.
A three-year-old infant who made a rectangular sand cube has unexpectedly infringed 15 Apple patents.
that's amazing.
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There's a video of this machine somewhere on YouTube. The pattern itself is created by the workers laying the tiles at the top, and the machine only lowers the tiles down.
A video on how tiles are laid.
Egyptian sharks have seen many things, but a crowd of drunken Russian tourists shouting, "Holy shit! Dolphins!" - are still remembered with horror.
- Yes, Vovochka, we spoiled you. We'll have to punish you!
-Good thing: you spoiled me, but punish me?!
A man goes to the doctor:
- Doctor, my wife left me and took my kids, I got kicked out of work, I have no money, no friends, I started drinking a lot, but my hands are shaking, my eyes are all double, my whole body hurts, I can't think straight, what should I do?
- Oh-oh-oh, this is bad! As a doctor, I recommend you to abstain from alcohol, but as a human being, I don't recommend it.
And yesterday I found out it wasn't a manicure.
You want to go free, you'll get more than that.
Graphite heating experiment raises difficult questions
How the experiment diverged from quantum electrodynamics