Interesting and Humour - page 4413
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Trump has Russian roots after all.
And the kilt is Scottish.)
Friday to every Robinson!))
... and bought milk, as alcohol kills neurons.
I am afraid that this mission is not achievable especially on a Friday)))
Friday at the shop.
-Give me zero percent ultra-pasteurized milk that's not powdered and two hours fresh...
-Unfortunately, we don't have that.
-So give me 0.7 Khortytsa or something)))
The music is great, the girl is superfluous, and a minuscule song please.
The music is great, the girl is superfluous, minus the song (magic word: please).
Perhaps you just prefer brunettes)
from Alexei Romashin
THE STORY IS SAID TO BE TRUE,
Young Konstantin Raikin, being a man of both temperament and literary talent, kept a donjouan diary.
Writing down, so to speak, his impressions of man's early life.
According to the laws of drama, Kostya once forgot his diary, in open form, on his father's desk - and,
and came back from the institute and found his parents studying the diary with interest.
- Yes, - daddy stretched. - Interesting... I was more modest when I was your age, - he said after a while.
- Well, you made up for it later, - Mum remarked, somewhat spoiling the pedagogical process. But the pedagogical process
was just beginning: Raikin Senior suddenly changed the subject.
- You know, Kotya," he said, "a barber hanged himself in our entryway...
Kotya didn't immediately follow the plot twist:
- A barber?
- Yes," Arkady Isaakovich sadly confirmed. - The barber hanged himself. Left a suicide note.
Do you know what he wrote?
Raikin Sr. took a great pedagogical pause and, giving the child time to concentrate, finished:
- "You can't outrun them all!"