Interesting and Humour - page 2635
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for the real locks!
good deal
So I searched the whole province of Xinjin - I couldn't find the bridge. I guess the project stayed on paper.
Isn't it?
isn't he?
Everyone lives on Earth in the form they believe in. And a point of view supported by measurements and observations is still more true than a point of view sucked out of a finger on the couch.
Beyond the Edge of the North project >>>