Interesting and Humour - page 2635

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Vladimir Pastushak:

for the real locks!

good deal

 
Karputov Vladimir:
So I searched the whole province of Xinjin - I couldn't find the bridge. I guess the project stayed on paper.

Isn't it?


 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

isn't he?


No. Not him.
 
Vitalie Postolache:
Everyone lives on Earth in the form they believe in. And a point of view supported by measurements and observations is still more true than a point of view sucked out of a finger on the couch.
It is correct, when there is full understanding of it, otherwise it turns to a science sucked out of a finger. Among scientists, too, there is no unified understanding, it speaks that science is sucked out of thin air. By accepting Einstein's theory we got the atomic bomb and abandoning Tesla's theories, would have accepted Tesla's theories, who knows what we could have gotten.
 
A funny way to start an engine with a dead battery. But it works!

 
 

Beyond the Edge of the North project >>>

За краем севера
За краем севера
  • arctic.ria.ru
На самом деле эти отдаленные земли привлекают даже страны, не имеющие арктических границ. Арктика сегодня – это точка пересечения интересов различных государств, территория диалога. Чем же так привлекает человека этот край величественных айсбергов и белых медведей? Почему, несмотря на все климатические сложности и препятствия, все больше людей...
 

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