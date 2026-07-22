Interesting and Humour - page 4096
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People have nothing better to do, they're salting dresses.)ZS: I'd rather pickle them.)
They are strange, they keep inventing some kind of technology, they would dig with shovels like normal people, and it is easier to dig in the pits, idlers.
They are strange, they keep inventing some kind of technology, they would dig with shovels like normal people, and it is easier to dig there in the desert, idlers.
It's hard to be Dima under someone else's nickname, isn't it? )
SZZ: On the subject:
26. Look at birds of the sky: they neither sow, nor reap, nor gather in granaries, and your Heavenly Father feeds them. Are you much different from them?
(Matthew 6:26)
No one wants to dig a pit or lay sleepers. Everyone wants to be a manager (and it doesn't depend on the country).
What is wrong with this aspiration. It is another matter when managers are appointed on the basis of their merits or knowledge, and the lazy lay the sleepers and they are fine with it. It is not the case when managers are appointed on the basis of their abilities or knowledge and the sleepers are lazy and they are fine with it.
It's hard for Dima under someone else's nickname, isn't it? )
I don't know, ask Dima.
I don't know, ask Dima.
)
Yes, not really, but don't the children help you?
The birds of the air do not sow or reap or gather into barns, but your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you much different from them?
(Matthew 6:26)
♪ eh, Dima Dima ♪)
You're so full of it, Dima.)♪ I'm ready for you ♪))
Now on the contrary, I am helping). I gave my car as a gift to my daughter, I give her money from time to time. Don't compare with France, converting ruble exchange rate to euro and imagine how you would live on that money. I live in Russia, in a small town and the cost of living here is significantly lower. It is clear that in general the standard of living in Europe is higher, but I am not comparing it with Europe, but with the way I used to live.
dear friend, i live in ukraine, i have a VPS in france...