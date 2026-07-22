Interesting and Humour - page 1668
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Shit, she's going to grow up later.
The legendary panther adorns light and feminine frames.
http://vesti-kpss.livejournal.com/3513443.html
Some historical photos
Honda advertising.
- So I'm walking along, not touching anyone... Suddenly, a jar of sour cream attacks me and hits me in the face, and in the face... I fought them off! Here, I'm licking my wounds...