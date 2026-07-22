Interesting and Humour - page 1668

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Shit, she's going to grow up later.

 
 

 
 

Some historical photos


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Honda advertising.


 
Advice on a women's forum, "Put some mustard powder in his pants. If he complains of itching and burning, he's honest, if not, he's cheating"... First comment: "Burn in hell, bitch! Mine didn't admit to anything! Silently broke my nose first, then went to a venerologist"...

 
server:
Advice on a women's forum, "Put some mustard powder in his pants. If he complains of itching and burning, he's honest, if not, he's cheating"... First comment: "Burn in hell, bitch! Mine didn't admit to anything! Silently broke my nose first, then went to a venerologist"...

Honest, definitely.
 
Cat:
- So I'm walking along, not touching anyone... Suddenly, a jar of sour cream attacks me and hits me in the face, and in the face... I fought them off! Here, I'm licking my wounds...
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