Interesting and Humour - page 2626
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I want a bridge 40,000km long across the equator. World Circle. ))
And many people seriously believed that if you build such a bridge and destroy its supports, it will hang in the balance ;)
I've never heard of it. ))
Nothing bad happened. You can find unfortunate and dangerous moments in everyone.
Is this new Ukrainian equipment?
Shoiga says it's new Russian. And in fact it's driving in the centre of Moscow
Deck is probably the first layer of armour, hinged on top, slightly covered with tin so as not to scare too much.
The fact that it won't start doesn't matter, you can't stop it if it goes forward either.