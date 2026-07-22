Interesting and Humour - page 2626

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Karputov Vladimir:
Hangzhou cable-stayed bridge in China. (The bridge is actually built).
I want a bridge 40,000 km long across the equator. The world's roundabout. ))
 
 
Anatoli Kazharski:
I want a bridge 40,000km long across the equator. World Circle. ))
And a lot of people seriously believed that if you build such a bridge and collapse the supports, it would hang in the balance ;)
[Deleted]  
 
Vitalie Postolache:
And many people seriously believed that if you build such a bridge and destroy its supports, it will hang in the balance ;)

I've never heard of it. ))

Vladimir Zubov:

Nothing bad happened. You can find unfortunate and dangerous moments in everyone.

 
A funnier photo of this Armata from the parade rehearsal - it has a turret made of either tin or plywood.

 
Дмитрий:

Is this a new Ukrainian technique?
 
Alexey Busygin:
Is this new Ukrainian equipment?
Shoiga says it is new Russian. And in fact it drives in the centre of Moscow
 
Дмитрий:
Shoiga says it's new Russian. And in fact it's driving in the centre of Moscow
So they're working for the public again, parasites. Oh, these euro standards
 
Дмитрий:

Deck is probably the first layer of armour, hinged on top, slightly covered with tin so as not to scare too much.

The fact that it won't start doesn't matter, you can't stop it if it goes forward either.

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