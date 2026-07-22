Interesting and Humour - page 3832
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You must have had to protect your head, not your soul, during your military service.
Did you get beaten up a lot?
Take care of your head. You want to talk to me at all, or are you just yakking?
Take care of your head. Are you going to talk to me at all, or are you just yakking?
Something wrong, Dima? Why so much negativity)?
...
What do you want from me anyway, you're always moping around, but you don't say anything, it's weird. Come on, spit it out.
OK, here you go. Are you intrigued? That's the way you should have covered your head.
OK, here you go. Are you intrigued? That's how you should have covered your head.
Write something sane, or I might wonder why this magic method didn't work for you.
Write something sane, or I might wonder why that magical method didn't work for you.
I didn't serve.
I didn't serve.
So what of it? Now, when someone asks about military service, do you feel inferior? I don't care if you or anyone else served. The question was solely for Fa.
Now, when someone asks about military service, do you feel inferior?
Yes, I feel inferior in connection with it).
Yes, I feel inferior in connection with that).
Why are you writing to me about this? Go complain to your dad, or your mum.
Incommensurate, besides, it's a long time ago.
There are crimes with no statute of limitations.
It's about time the Indians sued the state department.