Interesting and Humour - page 2518

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Men die of stupidity nine times more often than women...

http://news.israelinfo.co.il/health/54428
 
 
 
Inauguration of Italian Constitutional Reform Minister Maria Boschi (lady in blue)

 
 
The world's first mass-produced hydrogen-powered car goes on sale
Первый в мире серийный автомобиль с водородным двигателем поступил в продажу
Первый в мире серийный автомобиль с водородным двигателем поступил в продажу
  • news.vse42.ru
Сообщается, что количество предварительных заказов на Mirai уже превысило план продаж внутри страны. В связи с этим Toyota объявила, что до конца следующего года инвестирует 20 млрд йен (около 162 млн долларов) в развитие производства автомобилей с водородными двигателями, увеличив их выпуск втрое (до 2.100 в год). Часть инвестиций будет...
 


A high school senior in New York City, Mohammed Islam, earned $72 million playing the stock market in his spare time, The New York Post reported.

/go?link=https://republic.ru/fast/money/uchenik-starshikh-klassov-iz-nyu-yorka-zarabotal-na-birzhe-72-mln-1195119.xhtml

 
Contender:


A high school senior in New York City, Mohammed Islam, made $72 million playing the stock market in his spare time, The New York Post reported.

/go?link=https://republic.ru/fast/money/uchenik-starshikh-klassov-iz-nyu-yorka-zarabotal-na-birzhe-72-mln-1195119.xhtml

I wouldn't call him a high schooler/go?link=https://www.linkedin.com/in/mohammedtislam

And this is the article.

Very similar.

Mohammed Islam | LinkedIn
  • www.linkedin.com
My name is Mohammed Islam. I am currently 16 years old, and I am an active trader in the global financial market trading equities, options and futures. My main markets are the futures, indexes and equities. I have always been interested in the financial markets since I was first introduced by my cousin. I was 11 when I first opened my own...
 
Vinin:

I wouldn't call it high schoolhttps://www.linkedin.com/in/mohammedtislam

And this article.

Very similar.

Who the hell knows? Maybe it's not his picture, maybe it's the reporters' age shit.

etc.

 


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