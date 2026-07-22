Interesting and Humour - page 2518
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http://news.israelinfo.co.il/health/54428
A high school senior in New York City, Mohammed Islam, earned $72 million playing the stock market in his spare time, The New York Post reported.
/go?link=https://republic.ru/fast/money/uchenik-starshikh-klassov-iz-nyu-yorka-zarabotal-na-birzhe-72-mln-1195119.xhtml
A high school senior in New York City, Mohammed Islam, made $72 million playing the stock market in his spare time, The New York Post reported.
/go?link=https://republic.ru/fast/money/uchenik-starshikh-klassov-iz-nyu-yorka-zarabotal-na-birzhe-72-mln-1195119.xhtml
I wouldn't call him a high schooler/go?link=https://www.linkedin.com/in/mohammedtislam
And this is the article.
Very similar.
I wouldn't call it high schoolhttps://www.linkedin.com/in/mohammedtislam
And this article.
Very similar.
Who the hell knows? Maybe it's not his picture, maybe it's the reporters' age shit.
etc.