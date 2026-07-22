Interesting and Humour - page 2549

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rvv2006:
This mutation of the game lost planets 2 or tanks.su
 
Martingeil:
Sent to the bath on the four, probably so everyone is transferred to the five boom study five at least warned).

By the way, it's quite inconvenient to jump from one to the other, you have to have two working accounts
 

The song that topped the charts the day you were born.

P.S. I have"Can't Buy Me Love".

http://billboard.fm/birthday-song

Billboard.fm | #1 Song on Your Birthday
Billboard.fm | #1 Song on Your Birthday
  • billboard.fm
What was the #1 song the day you were born? Or what about the day you graduated? Find out the #1 song for any day since early 1940 all the way until 2015!
[Deleted]  
 
Somm:

The song that topped the charts the day you were born.

P.S. I have"Can't Buy Me Love".

http://billboard.fm/birthday-song

Jump by Van Halen
 
Somm:

The song that topped the charts the day you were born.

P.S. I have"Can't Buy Me Love".

http://billboard.fm/birthday-song

Ebony and Ivory by Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder - See more at
 
What are those Israelis up to! Anyone can collect like that! There's nothing to dohere ! No need to sendtwo or three dozen workers with laddersto !And it is possibleto hang a specialcontainer on the chest .
Fill it up - get down, dump it out, and go backto work... while the wood is being scraped off all sides, the day's work will soon be over .But they just want to make money for themselves... And underthe cover of the night , with lighting so it's not too hot...
And you,work hardin the heat so you know, feel how hard it is to earn a shekel!!!

http://vimeo.com/48685124
 
I wasn't into songs back then. The main entertainment was sucking the tit.
 

Caution. It is dangerous to perform at home!

 
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