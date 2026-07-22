Interesting and Humour - page 4557
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the real old-timers were downloading off the cassette tapes
and copying over a tape recorder, too.
I had to use cassettes too. But not for long.
In 1984 I had a DEC (Digital Equipment Corporation) PDP-11 personal mini computer at work, 16 bit processor, 56 Kbytes memory, 15" or 16" HDD 5GB air conditioner size, alphanumeric display. My first programming language was assembler. The processor had an amazingly beautiful architecture, programming in assembler was a pleasure. Only the Motorola 68K, which had the first Apple Mac, was better. Then marketing conquered common sense and now we have Intel x86. But more often than not it has us.
That same year I got a Sinclair ZX80 at home on a Zilog Z80 processor (an extension of the Intel i8008), the predecessor of the ZX81 Spectrum. The latter I had a blip on my hands. And the Sinclair QL (Quantum Leap) on a Motorola 68008, with a built-in microcassette cartridge controlled by software, was about to be released. It had been a dream of mine. But Sinclair died, and it didn't happen.
Soon there was a Soviet professional PC "DVK" with a floppy 8" at work, and at home an Electronica BK0010 and a cassette player. I wrote an audio cassette reader/recorder for the DVK in BK0010 format. The hard drive at work first came with an IBM PC XT.
At home for a while there was an Amiga 500 (if I'm not mistaken) with the same Motorola 68K. And on mine I bought an i286 or i386 in the early 90s, can't remember, with a 20GB HDD. PCs at that time were 3.75" floppies. We used special drivers and floppies were almost twice as fast and the capacity increased.
All sorts of media came along, but they didn't take root. Sony in particular stood out with their proprietary standards. Mini-discs, memory cards. Apart from Sony, nobody used them. Then came SD cards, then MicroSD, and after that, you know. This is the evolution of media in my practice. I would even say in my personal life.
I remember a friend bringing me one of these floppy disks and asking with a smirk: Do you know how much can fit on this floppy disk? And he proudly announces: 1.4 megabytes. And that's after 5.5" floppies with 560 kilobytes...
And then I was offered a 1 gigabyte HDD and I thought it cost as much as a small plane. But I was reassured and happily bought one. But the joy didn't last long. Soon there were 8, 20 and more gigabytes. And my "little aeroplane" became a toy. Such a pity...
I still have a rarity 40Mb disk.) I don't even remember the name of that interface. My son, when he was little, wanted to break it apart and see what was inside. I didn't let him, said we'd sell it to collectors later. There's also a 20 GB parallel ATA disk lying around.
I also remember large disks with SM1420. I used them as electronic engineers to make TV antennas with amplifiers and I successfully sold them at radio-market and they caught Finland. So I'm older, youngsters ))))
In 1984 I had a DEC (Digital Equipment Corporation) PDP-11 personal mini computer at work, 16 bit processor, 56 Kbytes memory, 15" or 16" HDD 5GB air conditioner size, alphanumeric display. My first programming language was assembler. The processor had an amazingly beautiful architecture, programming in assembler was a pleasure. Only the Motorola 68K, which had the first Apple Mac, was better. Then marketing conquered common sense and now we have Intel x86. But more often than not it has us.
That same year I got a Sinclair ZX80 at home on a Zilog Z80 processor (an extension of the Intel i8008), the predecessor of the ZX81 Spectrum. The latter I had a blip on my hands. And the Sinclair QL (Quantum Leap) on a Motorola 68008, with a built-in microcassette cartridge controlled by software, was about to be released. It had been a dream of mine. But Sinclair died, and it didn't happen.
Soon there was a Soviet professional PC "DVK" with a floppy 8" at work, and at home an Electronica BK0010 and a cassette player. I wrote an audio cassette reader/recorder for the DVK in BK0010 format. The hard drive at work first came with an IBM PC XT.
At home for a while there was an Amiga 500 (if I'm not mistaken) with the same Motorola 68K. And on mine I bought an i286 or i386 in the early 90s, can't remember, with a 20GB HDD. PCs at that time were 3.75" floppies. We used special drivers and floppies were almost twice as fast and the capacity increased.
All sorts of media came along, but they didn't take root. Sony in particular stood out with their proprietary standards. Mini-discs, memory cards. Apart from Sony, nobody used them. Then came SD cards, then MicroSD, and after that, you know. This is the evolution of media in my practice. I would even say in my personal life.
In the 90s we produced Sinclair cards by the hundreds and sold them for 600 P, which at the time was a good salary (250 P). We had a workshop where the girls soldered them. It was a golden time, the shopkeepers.
A bit of humour for the day. There are 3-4 pictures for Trishkin's cat ))
.
I had to use cassettes, too. But not for long.
It's a cool machine - it's still on radio tubes.
signed off on their own helplessness.
and the "terrorists use words, we should ban the alphabet" rhetoric.
It's a degradation.
Well the best minds at Roskomnadzor can't cope with a simple Internet application Telegram, or maybe the fucking IT staff are poorly paid?
Then even the most usual techie who understands differences between ICMP and FTP just doesn't go there, and the one who saw contents of IP packet in sniffer is a god in Roskomnadzor and payment for his services is out of budget.
It's going to be even harder with the alphabet.
Today, Georges expressed indignation, saying that Volchansky rarely comes in, saying that his girls are ordinary country girls and I have Eskimo ones!
Georges, I asked Artem Trishkin, the cat, for you, who carelessly waved his paw - go ahead, but you owe me three mice.
Georges, keep in mind, I don't have mice in my house, and the moderator cat lives in Siberia.
Anyway, I zipped it, it's guaranteed to open after I unzip it. All stories are 95% real + a little bit of art. processing, all photos are taken from Yandex.pics, for I can not shine a young girl
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Why am I giving this away - this channel has banned zen, no point in keeping stories in a suitcase, and Georges asked
programmers people tell me if this is not the right place to write please do not kick me.
media player iconbit stationary it has a hard drive connected to it via a router to the internet. i recently noticed it self started playing a question is the hardware broken or is someone remotely running it to access data on the hard drive ?Any tips on how to check and find the cause of this problem?