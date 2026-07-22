Interesting and Humour - page 1078
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By the way, English-speaking moderators translate your threads with google and give answers to people with your threads (this is the plain truth). So - the process has started :)
By the way, English-speaking moderators translate your threads with google and give answers to people with your threads (this is the plain truth). So - the process is on :)
I apologize if it's off-topic - I'm on the English forum there more and more (I'm an English-speaking moderator). And I come here as a kind of reader sometimes ...
Vladimir Putin disapproves
...jackals near embassies ...
)
Give me an example of a prick. ))
Vladimir Putin disapproves
...jackals near embassies ...
)
And it could be anyone ... there is no identity... ...sensual or otherwise.
There! Fits your definition.
Who does Vladimir disapprove of?
there! fits your definition