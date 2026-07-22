Interesting and Humour - page 1078

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By the way, English-speaking moderators are translating your threads with google and giving answers to people with your threads (this is the plain truth). So - the process is underway :)
 
newdigital:
By the way, English-speaking moderators translate your threads with google and give answers to people with your threads (this is the plain truth). So - the process has started :)
Humor or something ? :)
 
newdigital:
By the way, English-speaking moderators translate your threads with google and give answers to people with your threads (this is the plain truth). So - the process is on :)
Give me an example to poke fun at. ))
 
newdigital:
I apologize if it's off-topic - I'm on the English forum there more and more (I'm an English-speaking moderator). And I come here as a kind of reader sometimes ...

Vladimir Putin disapproves

...jackals near embassies ...

)

 
tol64:
Give me an example of a prick. ))
"threads" "answers" is clearly not about this thread.
 
Mischek:

Vladimir Putin disapproves

...jackals near embassies ...

)

Who does Vladimir disapprove of?
 
newdigital:

And it could be anyone ... there is no identity... ...sensual or otherwise.

There! Fits your definition.

 
Contender:
Who does Vladimir disapprove of?
newdigital
 
Mischek:

there! fits your definition

Imagine women from about 100,000 years ago. )))
 
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