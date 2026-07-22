Interesting and Humour - page 2353
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Now: Novokuznetsk and Kemerovo
Full post here.
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From Novokuznetsk to Kemerovo
"Novokuznetsk is the largest coal mining centre in Russia. This is clear as soon as you enter the city - it is as if covered by a copper bowl of smoke. The phrase I overheard in Karabash, "You see what you breathe" is harsh here, but partly appropriate. Waking up, we washed the cars and started gluing new stickers. It took us three hours and when we had finished, I ran my finger over the car and it was covered in dust. It's not hard to imagine what goes on in the lungs of citizens who have lived in this city all their lives."
"We drove around the city. Despite the fact that Novokuznetsk is home to more than half a million people, you can drive through the city in 15 minutes. There's a lot of renovation in the centre, the facades of old houses are being restored, they paint in the same colour scheme." :
"A beautiful alley at the exit of Novokuznetsk. Apparently poplars. I had an impression that we were somewhere in France, and it was an alley of chestnuts":
"Kemerovo turned out to have unexpectedly wide streets. Lenin Avenue in the city centre has three lanes in each direction and a separating strip. Like Kutuzovsky Avenue". :
Further - read the full post here.
Very interesting, for what reason was I banned from the mql4 forum ? And who banned me ? And for how long ?
It's very much like pathetic vindictiveness.... ...it's petty and unscrupulous...
For provoking an international conflict + insulting discussion participants. ;)
And for criticizing moderators you can get jail time here too.
// I don't know what you're dissatisfied with. You're against freedom of speech and other democratic perversions, aren't you?
// I don't know what you're unhappy about. You're against freedom of speech and other democratic perversions, aren't you?
Well, maybe he's happy ;)
https://www.google.ru/maps/@53.631508,55.962473,3a,75y,169.23h,100.59t/data=!3m4!1e1!3m2!1sDMMmpL4CmqrZcpBbIj1Ngg!2e0?hl=ru
you can just use google maps - street view, you can go through any city.
https://www.google.ru/maps/@53.631508,55.962473,3a,75y,169.23h,100.59t/data=!3m4!1e1!3m2!1sDMMmpL4CmqrZcpBbIj1Ngg!2e0?hl=ru
you can just use google maps - street view, you can go through any city.
Look at Minsk. ;)
As "open" as Pyongyang.
Well, yes, outside the 'hood. )
For provoking an international conflict + insulting the panelists. ;)
And criticizing moderators can also get you sentenced here.
// I don't know what you're complaining about. You're against freedom of speech and other democratic perversions, aren't you?
Well, this"provocation of international conflict" thing of yours is just silly...
Oh, you miserable and insulted... you poor thing. And what have I done to offend you, poor guy? Was it because you compared the market to a donkey running a carrot and likened the rank-and-file traders to fleas in the donkey's fur? Has such allegory really hurt you? Did it offend you so much that you had to ban me?
The way you're spouting all kinds of insults, it's all right here... that's what you call creativity. But you don't know the hidden meaning of the word, and if you did, you wouldn't brag about it... Oh, well, that's the right thing to do...