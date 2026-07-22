Interesting and Humour - page 2754

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Skype seems to have come alive.
 
Karputov Vladimir:
Skype seems to be alive.
Lenin is more alive than Skype. The Microsoft bastards are ruining everything they can get their hands on :(
 



 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

yeah yeah yeah)))

yah! yah!

what's that? ...something to discuss, slumdog millionaires...

 
Vladimir Zubov:

http://kiev.pravda.com.ua/news/5600346e2e7cd/

and a little earlier http://kiev.pravda.com.ua/news/55f6f37f9218e/

У Києві загинули двоє хлопців. Хотіли зробити селфі на потязі
У Києві загинули двоє хлопців. Хотіли зробити селфі на потязі
  • kiev.pravda.com.ua
У столиці внаслідок удару струмом загинули двоє молодих киян. Нещасні випадки сталися, коли хлопці залізли на дахи потягів для селфі.
 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CCDIuZUfETc#t=148

Building a rope bridge with flying machines
Building a rope bridge with flying machines
  • 2015.09.18
  • www.youtube.com
Building a rope bridge with flying machines in the ETH Zurich Flying Machine Arena. The video shows quadrocopters autonomously assembling a rope bridge. This...
 
Karputov Vladimir:
What did you call?
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
Called what?

I don't remember anymore. It must have been a long time ago.

 
Karputov Vladimir:

I don't remember anymore. It must have been a long time ago.

Yeah, I see, on Monday.
 
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