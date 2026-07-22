Interesting and Humour - page 2754
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Skype seems to be alive.
yeah yeah yeah)))
yah! yah!
what's that? ...something to discuss, slumdog millionaires...
http://kiev.pravda.com.ua/news/5600346e2e7cd/
and a little earlier http://kiev.pravda.com.ua/news/55f6f37f9218e/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CCDIuZUfETc#t=148
Called what?
I don't remember anymore. It must have been a long time ago.
I don't remember anymore. It must have been a long time ago.