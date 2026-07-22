Interesting and Humour - page 4693

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Дмитрий:

Once again, records are set in official competitions.

And there's no other way.

Because there have already been precedents of "record-breaking" videos made with fake discs on the bar

Agreed. The official world record for the deadlift is 500kg. Set in 2016 by Briton Eddie Hall.

Björnsson's record is not considered official, as it is not set in an official competition. But the weight of 501 kg was checked absolutely precisely.

 
Pavel Gotkevitch:

I agree. The official world record in the deadlift is 500kg. Set in 2016 by Briton Eddie Hall.

Björnsson's record is not considered an official record, as it is not set in an official competition. But the weight of 501 kg was checked absolutely precisely.

The difference is in the physical parameters of the strongmen:

height: 15 cm (190 cm vs 205 cm).
weight: 41 kg (164 kg vs. 205 kg).

Difference in weight lifted: 1 kg.
Yeah...
 

And in conclusion


 

what about the coli ? did he jump or not ?

 
Denis Sartakov:

What about the cola? Did he jump or not?

At least don't sugarcoat it.

 

And kitties

 
Дмитрий:

And kitties

Kitties are cute.

and no one needs to be chipped.

Everyone (almost everyone) already carries a chip with them every day

 

The sixth technological order and transhumanism.

https://ai-news.ru/2020/05/shestoj_tehnologicheskij_uklad_i_transgumanizm.html

 

Military artificial intelligence with raspberry scent and caramel flavour


 

I can't wait for neuronet and singularity

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