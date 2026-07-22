Interesting and Humour - page 4693
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Once again, records are set in official competitions.
And there's no other way.
Because there have already been precedents of "record-breaking" videos made with fake discs on the bar
Agreed. The official world record for the deadlift is 500kg. Set in 2016 by Briton Eddie Hall.
Björnsson's record is not considered official, as it is not set in an official competition. But the weight of 501 kg was checked absolutely precisely.
I agree. The official world record in the deadlift is 500kg. Set in 2016 by Briton Eddie Hall.
Björnsson's record is not considered an official record, as it is not set in an official competition. But the weight of 501 kg was checked absolutely precisely.
And in conclusion
what about the coli ? did he jump or not ?
What about the cola? Did he jump or not?
At least don't sugarcoat it.
And kitties
And kitties
Kitties are cute.
and no one needs to be chipped.
Everyone (almost everyone) already carries a chip with them every day
The sixth technological order and transhumanism.
https://ai-news.ru/2020/05/shestoj_tehnologicheskij_uklad_i_transgumanizm.html
Military artificial intelligence with raspberry scent and caramel flavour
I can't wait for neuronet and singularity