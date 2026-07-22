Interesting and Humour - page 3613
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Andrey Dik:
the Ural...
So that's for generals, and you, a fighter, will be running in front of him with a shovel, paving the way.
Dnieper is home to mossy crabs
http://www.segodnya.ua/life/mistery/v-dnepre-zavelis-mohnatorukie-kraby-958968.html
- Tell me, why did you decide to become a customs officer?
-You know, when I was a kid I watched The White Sun of the Desert.I was struck by the image of the selfless, devoted to the motherland customs officer Vereshchagin... And then again - that plate of black caviar...
Lukyanov's hydraulic integrator - the world's first computing machine for solving partial differential equations .Vladimir Lukyanov
Lukyanov's hydraulic integrator - the world's first computing machine for solving partial differential equations .Vladimir Lukyanov
Not at all - diphures were solved by Busch's analogue computer, built in 27, while Lukyanov built his bucket in 36.
Not at all - Bush's analogue computer solved the diphires in '27, while Lukyanov built his bucket in '36.
Not at all - Bush's analogue computer solved the diphires in '27, while Lukyanov built his bucket in '36.
Hydraulic