Interesting and Humour - page 3613

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Andrey Dik:

the Ural...


So that's for generals, and you, a fighter, will be running in front of him with a shovel, paving the way.
[Deleted]  

Dnieper is home to mossy crabs

http://www.segodnya.ua/life/mistery/v-dnepre-zavelis-mohnatorukie-kraby-958968.html

В Днепре завелись мохнаторукие крабы
В Днепре завелись мохнаторукие крабы
  • 2017.03.12
  • www.segodnya.ua
Ракообразным удалось мигрировать из Китая, говорят ученые
 

- Tell me, why did you decide to become a customs officer?
-You know, when I was a kid I watched The White Sun of the Desert.I was struck by the image of the selfless, devoted to the motherland customs officer Vereshchagin... And then again - that plate of black caviar...

 

Lukyanov's hydraulic integrator - the world's first computing machine for solving partial differential equations .Vladimir Lukyanov

 
Server Muradasilov:

Lukyanov's hydraulic integrator - the world's first computing machine for solving partial differential equations .Vladimir Lukyanov


Not at all - diphures were solved by Busch's analogue computer, built in 27, while Lukyanov built his bucket in 36.

 
Дмитрий:


Not at all - Bush's analogue computer solved the diphires in '27, while Lukyanov built his bucket in '36.

Judging by the nameplate, it was mass-produced.
 
Дмитрий:


Not at all - Bush's analogue computer solved the diphires in '27, while Lukyanov built his bucket in '36.


Hydraulic
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