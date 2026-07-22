Interesting and Humour - page 2996

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elibrarius:
And then most of the risk takers:
who knows how.
 
Brazilian court blocks WhatsApp nationwide

https://news.mail.ru/economics/25657148/
 
About varieties of programming languages

There are many different classifications of programming languages. One has emerged for me as well.

Miner languages. These languages have no loud mission to "Save the World and Humanity (or the World from Humanity)", they do not claim to be the most fashionable, and have already forgotten about being "beginner friendly", they are not necessarily beautiful, elegant or graceful. They have only one purpose - to solve problems and problems in their field, and to serve as a means of extracting a paycheck for their practitioners. An example is PHP and Java.

http://wasm.ru/article/535

О разновидностях языков программирования — WASM.RU
  • 2015.11.08
  • wasm.ru
Есть много разных классификаций языков программирования. Появилась она и у меня. Шахтёрские. У этих языков нет громкой миссии «Спасти Мир и Челочество (или Мир от Человечества)», они не претендуют на то, чтобы быть самыми модными, и уже забыли о том, чтобы быть «дружелюбными к новичку», они не обязательно красивы, элеганты или изящны. У них...
 
Alexandr Saprykin:

What are the ideal places most often searched for on google

I'm confused by the second most frequently searched query. Do we have so many would-be killers around here?

It's a movie title.

That's interesting:

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

This is the title of the film.

That's interesting:

The perfect place for a can of condensed milk is the stomach. Preferably mine))
 
They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach.
And this is what they dream of:

 
 

Apparently a lot of people do that. Since the request is at the top of the list. Why indeed?))

why

 
Really - why do people (men, for example) grow a pinky nail?
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