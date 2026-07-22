Interesting and Humour - page 2996
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And then most of the risk takers:
https://news.mail.ru/economics/25657148/
There are many different classifications of programming languages. One has emerged for me as well.
Miner languages. These languages have no loud mission to "Save the World and Humanity (or the World from Humanity)", they do not claim to be the most fashionable, and have already forgotten about being "beginner friendly", they are not necessarily beautiful, elegant or graceful. They have only one purpose - to solve problems and problems in their field, and to serve as a means of extracting a paycheck for their practitioners. An example is PHP and Java.
http://wasm.ru/article/535
What are the ideal places most often searched for on google
I'm confused by the second most frequently searched query. Do we have so many would-be killers around here?
It's a movie title.
That's interesting:
This is the title of the film.
That's interesting:
And this is what they dream of:
Apparently a lot of people do that. Since the request is at the top of the list. Why indeed?))