Interesting and Humour - page 2220
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The classical evidence for the existence of God:1. "From motion - to the First Mover".
2. "From the connection of cause and effect - to the Prime Mover".
3. "From randomness to Necessary Being.
4. "From Imperfections in the World - to Absolute Perfection.
5. "From Expediency in the World - to the World-Conductor".
Sigmund Freud
For those who remember.
The psychedelic pink vibes of the Iron Curtain era:
Abigail and Brittany Hensel are Siamese dicephalic twins.