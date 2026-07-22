Interesting and Humour - page 4456
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Have you thought about the people around you, especially those with a weak heart and psyche....You go and consider shopping for your birdie rings, mirrors, goodies... and at your place, or rather what's left of it, the show masks climbing in ruins and the surroundings flooded with gravy...;)
it's better than the upstairs neighbours with 2 little wobblers laying laminatedisproportionately... it's just heavenly trills
it's better than the upstairs neighbours with 2 little bubbles laying laminateincommensurable... it's just heavenly trills.
I can see why you need that nightingale then))
A guy needs help urgently. Or maybe he just lost his gadget?
A guy needs help urgently. Or maybe he just lost his gadget.
He realised the reality.
it's better than the upstairs neighbours with 2 little bobbleheads laying laminateincommensurable... This is just heavenly trill.
the drill when you decide to take a nap, nostalgia. 100500++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
The management of the exchange has grown old, they must no longer understand young people.
Apparently they've drunk their livers properly in their own time and now they've taken to teaching. Hypocrites...
I'd support a ban on alcohol and free phenibut(or whatever it is) and pure coke for everyone...
Ha, ha, it's simple !
I laughed, thoughtful lady ))
Here, also from a similar category )))