Interesting and Humour - page 4456

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[Deleted]  
Unicornis:

Have you thought about the people around you, especially those with a weak heart and psyche....You go and consider shopping for your birdie rings, mirrors, goodies... and at your place, or rather what's left of it, the show masks climbing in ruins and the surroundings flooded with gravy...;)

it's better than the upstairs neighbours with 2 little wobblers laying laminate

disproportionately... it's just heavenly trills
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

it's better than the upstairs neighbours with 2 little bubbles laying laminate

incommensurable... it's just heavenly trills.

I can see why you need that nightingale then))

 
 
Vasiliy Vilkov:

A guy needs help urgently. Or maybe he just lost his gadget?

 
Pawel Egoshin:

A guy needs help urgently. Or maybe he just lost his gadget.

He realised the reality.

[Deleted]  
What's the phone got to do with it? He just didn't get a seat.
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

it's better than the upstairs neighbours with 2 little bobbleheads laying laminate

incommensurable... This is just heavenly trill.

the drill when you decide to take a nap, nostalgia. 100500++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Vladimir M.:
The management of the exchange has grown old, they must no longer understand young people.

Apparently they've drunk their livers properly in their own time and now they've taken to teaching. Hypocrites...

I'd support a ban on alcohol and free phenibut(or whatever it is) and pure coke for everyone...

 

Ha, ha, it's simple !


 
 
Aleksei Mikhanoshin:

I laughed, thoughtful lady ))
Here, also from a similar category )))


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