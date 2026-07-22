Interesting and Humour - page 4769
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- There is a city of gold,
- there's a park in the city...
- There is a city of gold,
- there's a park in the city...
Often your pictures contain alcohol without any hint of a moral message and it's not clear what you want to say. Maybe that drinking is evil and maybe that it is a part of folklore, national identity, national consciousness? Or, simply, carefree fun which you feel nostalgia for...
Oh my god !
Oh my God !
So that I can write poetry.
We are located here
the Janibekov effect.
There's an explanation. Actually, it's a pretty creepy revelation