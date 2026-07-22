Interesting and Humour - page 4769

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A classy publicity stunt ))))
 

- There is a city of gold,

- there's a park in the city...


 
Denis Sartakov:

- There is a city of gold,

- there's a park in the city...


Often your pictures contain alcohol without any moral message and it's not clear what you want to say. Maybe that drinking is evil or maybe it's a part of folklore, national identity, national consciousness? Or, simply, carefree fun which you feel nostalgia for...

What exactly do you want to show with these pictures?)
 
Реter Konow:
Often your pictures contain alcohol without any hint of a moral message and it's not clear what you want to say. Maybe that drinking is evil and maybe that it is a part of folklore, national identity, national consciousness? Or, simply, carefree fun which you feel nostalgia for...

What exactly do you want to show with these pictures?))

Oh my god !

 
Denis Sartakov:

Oh my God !

Judging by the answer, probably the third option. ;)
I have no more questions.
 
Why do I drink?

So that I can write poetry.


 

We are located here


 
Today my son started to tell me the story of the colobok. He got to the meeting of the colobok and the grey wolf and said: "Don't eat me, grey wolf, I'll give you money! I almost choked on my tea from surprise :) (The child is not yet three years old).
 
Rorschach:

the Janibekov effect.


There's an explanation. Actually, it's a pretty creepy revelation

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