Interesting and Humour - page 1207
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This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":
INFINITY.COM
What you watered, that's what grew.
which is
A site with an endless list of quality videos (corrected). ))
INFINITYLIST.COM
This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":
And, as always, two perennial questions: How? and Nafuya?
What you watered, that's what grew.