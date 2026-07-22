Interesting and Humour - page 3947

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Pavel Gotkevitch:

I have read all the nonsense that Internet ombudsman Dmitry Marinichev has said about mining, and I am once again convinced that the wonderful Russian fable writer I. A. Krylovis right. Krylov:

"Trouble if a cobbler starts making pies,
And the cobbler starts to make the cobbler's boots..."

I respect Krylov, but for some reason our economy is "baked" by economists, and the output is...
 
Alexey Viktorov I respect Krylov, but for some reason our economy is "baked" by economists and the output is...

And everyone goes into forex, and all the advisers (using video lessons) write

 

Plastic bottle fence

Plastic bottle fence @barabashkakvn

 

The legendary band Chicago and the equally legendary band Earth, Wind & Fire in their joint single - Sing A Song


 
Vladimir Karputov:

Plastic bottle fence


 
Arkadii Zagorulko:

I wonder if they collected them themselves as a family or bought them up)

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

I wonder if they collected them themselves as a family, or bought them up.)


Or maybe they just like champagne...

 

Cambodia, photographer Piseth Phoung





 

Inspired by:Solve the problem and be........ whoever you want

The Baikal 24 news agency reports today:

 
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