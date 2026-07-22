Interesting and Humour - page 3947
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I have read all the nonsense that Internet ombudsman Dmitry Marinichev has said about mining, and I am once again convinced that the wonderful Russian fable writer I. A. Krylovis right. Krylov:
"Trouble if a cobbler starts making pies,
And the cobbler starts to make the cobbler's boots..."
And everyone goes into forex, and all the advisers (using video lessons) write
Plastic bottle fence
The legendary band Chicago and the equally legendary band Earth, Wind & Fire in their joint single - Sing A Song
Plastic bottle fence
I wonder if they collected them themselves as a family or bought them up)
I wonder if they collected them themselves as a family, or bought them up.)
Or maybe they just like champagne...
Cambodia, photographer Piseth Phoung
Inspired by:Solve the problem and be........ whoever you want
The Baikal 24 news agency reports today: