Interesting and Humour - page 3640

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Vladimir Karputov:

Here comes the long-awaited sunshine!



This forum is a strange gardener
And the whole planet is struck by it,
♪ It's the reverse of its cycle ♪
First he grows, then he plants.
 
михаил потапыч:
Did you miss it? ))
Who's there?
 
 
михаил потапыч:
Did you miss me? ))

Hi.

Been reading the forum on holiday?

 
Andrey Dik:

Hi.

Been reading the forum on holiday?


Nah. Very rarely. I don't even know why I got banned. It's an outrage. Valuntarism! I'm gonna complain. I'm not gonna let it go.
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
Who's there?


Yes, the devil is here. Who could that be?

BORING?!

 
михаил потапыч:

Nah . Very rarely. I don't even know why I got unbanished. It's an outrage. Valuntarism! I'm gonna complain. I'm not gonna let it go.
There are forums that merge, maybe something goes wrong in the engine and bans are removed by mistake. You can contact the CD - some requests from forum users are fulfilled much faster than others, especially if it does not require man-hours of the company programmers department.
 

Shit, while we're tongue-tied here, the Chinese are overtaking Ilon Musk on electric cars! I'm in a total yo-yo!

https://auto.mail.ru/article/64203-kitaicy_prodolzhayut_vorovat_nemeckie_razrabotki/

 
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Учёные создали фильтр на основе графена, который делает пресную воду из морской
Учёные создали фильтр на основе графена, который делает пресную воду из морской
  • 2017.04.04
  • Валерия Виниченко
  • life.ru
Команда британских учёных из Манчестерского университета создала специальное "сито" на основе графена, которое способно извлекать соль из морской воды. Данная разработка сможет помочь миллионам людей, которые не имеют доступа к чистой питьевой воде. Результаты исследований опубликованы в журнале Nature Nanotechnology.
 
михаил потапыч:


Yeah, you're a hell of a lot of fun. Who could that be?

BORED?!

Oh, look who's here. Sounds like more fun in a branch.

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