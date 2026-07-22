Interesting and Humour - page 3640
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Here comes the long-awaited sunshine!
This forum is a strange gardener
And the whole planet is struck by it,
♪ It's the reverse of its cycle ♪
First he grows, then he plants.
Did you miss it? ))
Did you miss me? ))
Hi.
Been reading the forum on holiday?
Hi.
Been reading the forum on holiday?
Nah. Very rarely. I don't even know why I got banned. It's an outrage. Valuntarism! I'm gonna complain. I'm not gonna let it go.
Who's there?
Yes, the devil is here. Who could that be?
BORING?!
Nah . Very rarely. I don't even know why I got unbanished. It's an outrage. Valuntarism! I'm gonna complain. I'm not gonna let it go.
Shit, while we're tongue-tied here, the Chinese are overtaking Ilon Musk on electric cars! I'm in a total yo-yo!
https://auto.mail.ru/article/64203-kitaicy_prodolzhayut_vorovat_nemeckie_razrabotki/
Yeah, you're a hell of a lot of fun. Who could that be?
BORED?!
Oh, look who's here. Sounds like more fun in a branch.