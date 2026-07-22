Interesting and Humour - page 104
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No, you need to automate all intermediate operations, you need a "BABLO" button
Well, it's a question of what's in between in this case. If there's nothing to eat, it's useless to fry notes.
Come on, it's the 21st century out there, quid cut any metal (as Uncle Lyosha the gas-cutting neighbour used to say).
,
click
click
The picture shows the tablets at ))))
You will be cured and I will be cured...
click
The picture shows the tablets at ))))
You will be cured and I will be cured...
Yeah, it's a failure.
Deutsch - " ...Computing in der Entwicklung von neuen Medikamenten, verkaufen. "
"What was that?"
"What was that?"