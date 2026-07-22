Interesting and Humour - page 1072
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Here's a look at the websites of some fairly large and well-known companies!
click seagull
www.lazurnoe.com/
click on the nose of the deer in the upper right corner
www.greenbag.ru/story/finland/
click three times on the fisherman on the boat
www.fishingspb.ru/
wait until the inscription "lawn" appears and click on the man with a sickle (the sickle itself)
www.gazon-avangard.ru/redactor.php?id_part=9
subscribe, go to the album with the illusion.
www.vkontakte.ru/faktplanet
First, click on "how to pass", right after that "how to pass", right after that on the fireplace logo on the scheme, a red car appears and look
www.i-kamin.ru/maps/sushevskiy_val.html
click on the plane
super-perevod.com.ua/
hover your cursor over the nosy man at the top left near the numbers 559
559.tut.ua/
Click in the banner on the moon 5 times.
www.energoservis.net/
On the logo click on the beaver's tongue
bobrikov.net/
three times click on any of the traffic lights at the bottom of the page. Two developments
www.doroga78.ru/
The girl on the left has a board in her hands. You have to click the mouse on the board several times in a row.
miss.sporthit.ru/
Programmers, when making a client's website, sometimes make fun of it (which the client sometimes doesn't even know about)...
Here's a look at the websites of some fairly large and well-known companies!
click seagull
www.lazurnoe.com/
click on the nose of the deer in the upper right corner
www.greenbag.ru/story/finland/
click three times on the fisherman on the boat
www.fishingspb.ru/
wait until the inscription "lawn" appears and click on the man with a sickle (the sickle itself)
www.gazon-avangard.ru/redactor.php?id_part=9
subscribe, go to the album with the illusion.
www.vkontakte.ru/faktplanet
First, click on "how to pass", right after that "how to pass", right after that on the fireplace logo on the scheme, a red car appears and look
www.i-kamin.ru/maps/sushevskiy_val.html
click on the plane
super-perevod.com.ua/
hover your cursor over the nosy man at the top left near the numbers 559
559.tut.ua/
Click in the banner on the moon 5 times.
www.energoservis.net/
On the logo click on the beaver's tongue
bobrikov.net/
three times click on any of the traffic lights at the bottom of the page. Two developments
www.doroga78.ru/
The girl on the left has a board in her hands. You have to click the mouse on the board several times in a row.
miss.sporthit.ru/
In December 2002, FBI agents arrested a 44-year-old man in New York on suspicion of fraud. He was allegedly using insider information while playing the stock market. That is, having entered into a criminal conspiracy with the managers of companies trading in shares, received commercial information from them. This was the reason for his considerable financial success.
With his "start-up capital" of only $800, the suspect made as much as $350 million in a fortnight.
He made 126 transactions - very risky, but ultimately incredibly profitable. This aroused the suspicion of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The arrestee identified himself as Andrew Carlssin. He denied the allegations of criminal conspiracy. He said he worked alone. And received information from... the future. Where, in fact, he came to us in a time machine. Started from the year 2256.That's the story of the "millionaire from the future" in a nutshell, which first appeared in mid-March 2003.
The tabloid Weekly World News (WWN) wrote about him. It even quoted one of the researchers. He said, of course, that he did not believe the time machine fables. But his attempts to find a reference to a man named Andrew Carlsin were unsuccessful. They say there is no information that he existed before December 2002.Then the story hit the news portal Yahoo. It went viral on thousands of websites and blogs without any reference to the original source. Numerous forums were flooded with reactions. Some of them were from Wall Street brokers. Their main point was that even with insider information it was unrealistic to make so much money. So Carlcin isn't lying about coming from the future.
Someone posted a million-dollar bail for the arrestee. He got out of jail and, of course, disappeared. You won't believe it, the last time he was seen was in Canada - in the very province where the "guy from the future" was pictured.
And here's something else strange: the Weekly World News website has not left a trace of Andrew Carlsin. No sign of him on Yahoo News. All the details remain only in copies. And that raises a terrible suspicion...
Programmers, when making a client's website, sometimes make fun of it (which the client sometimes doesn't even know about)...
Look at the websites of fairly large and well-known companies!
It's not the programmers messing around, it's the clients asking for something to entice traffic to the sites. It's kind of like viral advertising.
- What is your last name? I only call drivers by their surname!
- Andrei!
- What's your last name?
- No first name.
- You don't understand me, I need to know your last name!
- You won't call me by my last name, call me Andrei!
- Hey, fighter, are you stupid? I'm asking you again what your last name is?
- Well, my last name's Andrei.
- ... Let's go, Andrei. :)
The author of the text is a man
Svetlana Kuzina "The brain lies" or how to really make friends with your head. Testing your brain and identifying your strengths. Astrel M. 2011.
The call that changed our lives
"Forty years ago, on 3 April 1973, Martin Cooper, an American engineer and physicist at Motorola, made the first mobile phone call. The world's first mobile phone, the DynaTAC, weighed 1.15 kg, had 2,000 parts and a battery charge lasted 20 minutes.