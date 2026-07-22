Interesting and Humour - page 453

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Mischek:
Kerzhakoff Style )
 
 

The slate rustles quietly, the roof rides slowly

 
Mischek:

And pumps don't work in wartime )).

You'll have to shovel it out yourself.

 

 

Friday.)



 
 
Silent:
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