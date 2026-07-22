Interesting and Humour - page 453
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The slate rustles quietly, the roof rides slowly
And pumps don't work in wartime )).
You'll have to shovel it out yourself.
Friday.)
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wah wah wah, dot dot.
uh, cu as in russian ré reverse, el stick, penta,
dot, com, slash to the right, er like me backwards, y like russian and, slash to the right, er English, oh circle, more er like me backwards, again y like russian and, again er, slash right, three, four, five, seven, slash right, pe like Russian er, a like Russian, g like Russian d, f, four, six, zero.
Mwah.