Interesting and Humour - page 2060
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Is that a question or a message?
ZS Bear asked a question, I answered it, why are you so offended? If you have an answer to his question, you are welcome to do so.
What are we arguing about?
There are facts: these paintings are worth tens of millions of quid. To the buyer of such a painting, there is no artistic value in it. It is simply an investment for many years, which he considers profitable. And he has reason to believe that it will be so, because so far the price of this painting has only gone up at auction.
Reasoning that something like the "Black Square" or "Suprematist composition" is easy to copy or draw does not apply to business. It is very difficult to copy something so that experts cannot tell it apart from the original. And you cannot draw exactly that first, because it has already been drawn - and not by anyone, but by internationally renowned artists.
You keep answering a question that hasn't been asked. It's like a bulldozer in a rut...
Once again.
We think the tens of millions in deals aren't fake.
Rembrandt's paintings are very expensive.
Paintings by Mark Rothko-White are also expensive.
Most people like Rembrandt's paintings, albeit in varying degrees, and the prices are not an issue.
Why does this shit cost the same?
Don't talk about investment again, it's a consequence. We must look at the root cause.
Paintings by Rembrandt are also an investment, that is not the question.
What are we arguing about?
There are facts: these paintings are worth tens of millions of quid. To the buyer of a painting like that, there's no artistic value in it. It's just an investment for many years, which he considers profitable. And he has reason to believe that it will be so, because so far the price of this painting has only gone up at auctions.
Reasoning that something like the "Black Square" or "Suprematist composition" is easy to copy or draw does not apply to business. It is very difficult to copy something so that experts cannot tell it apart from the original. And you cannot draw exactly that first, because it has already been drawn - and not by anyone, but by internationally renowned artists.
+
Every item is worth exactly what you're willing to pay for it.
This one I would buy :)
+
Every item is worth exactly what you're willing to pay for it.
Isn't that the hand that wrote it for you? )
No ) familiar, but not close.
_____________________________
Soon the promised demo idea will be ready for the video review :)
No ) familiar, but not close.
_____________________________
The promised idea demo will be ready for video review soon :)
Soon the promised demo idea will be ready for the video review :)
Is a kilo of popcorn enough or should I buy some more?
It has nothing to do with the forum, or with commerce, or with my main occupation. And very indirectly with computers in general.
Therefore, it is unlikely that this something, at least in the demo version makes sense to put on display for the general public.