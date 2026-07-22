Interesting and Humour - page 4545
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Isn't it easy to emigrate to Canada?
Why are there so many Ukrainians there (since the collapse of the USSR)?
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forex trading - obscure dancing to mysterious music
forex trading - obscure dancing to mysterious music
You're dancing with the wrong people))
You dance with the wrong people )))
Company means a lot, but being able to dance to any music in a meaningful way is much more important)
The company means a lot, but the ability to dance meaningfully to any music is much more important)
Well, I'm old now, I spent my youth in Gangster St. Petersburg, where it was important not to show off, but to get out of the pub alive. Everyone had guns, the cops didn't care. So four dancers, four lookouts. It wasn't a question of who was more showy.
The best dance in this respect is rock'n'roll; you can control the room with your eyes while your girlfriend is rocking out ))
Those were wild times, but adrenaline-pumping. I go to bed with my wife and she says: 'Lesha, did you put a gun under the bed? I used to have one from the times of the revolution just in case.
Now I'm bored, the only thing that saves me... I can walk peacefully outside at night...
seems relevant...
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Well, I'm old now, I spent my youth in Gangster St. Petersburg, where it was important not to show off, but to get out of the joint alive. Everyone had guns, the cops didn't care. So four dancers, four lookouts. It wasn't a question of who was more showy.
The best dance in this respect is rock'n'roll; you can control the room with your eyes while your girlfriend is rocking out ))
Those were wild times, but adrenaline-pumping. I go to bed with my wife and she says: 'Lesha, did you put a gun under the bed? I used to have one from the times of the revolution just in case.
And now I'm bored, the only thing that saves me... I can walk peacefully in the street at night...
Lyosha, I understand you. Life is different for everyone. And memories are common. It's already history.))
P.S.
I remember when I was in St. Petersburg and I remember one Zhigulka, which was riddled with bullets.
Lyosha, I understand you. Everyone's life is different. And memories are shared. That's history.)
P.S.
I remember being in St. Petersburg in the dark and remember one "Zhigulka" riddled with bullets.
Then it was a completely different universe and I was young and reckless ))) But now, too, it is interesting, it's just that my interests have changed.