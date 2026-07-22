Interesting and Humour - page 1169
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Bulgaria, of course... ;)
BBC....
British literacy :)))
25 temperature records reported in the country on the day.
The temperature records are in:Blagoevgrad: 31 degrees;
Burgas: 19.4 degrees;
Veliko Tarnovo: 31.1 degrees;
Varna: 27.1 degrees;
Vidin: 30 degrees;
Vratsa: 30 degrees;
Dragoman: 28.4 degrees;
Elhovo: 30.6 degrees;
Nos Emine: 24.3 degrees;
Kazanluk: 29.4 degrees;
Kaliakra: 23.2 degrees;
Karnobat: 29.6 degrees;
Kneža: 29.9 degrees;
Lovech: 30.3 degrees;
Montana: 31.5 degrees;
Novo Selo: 29.6 degrees;
Oryahovo: 30 degrees;
Plovdiv: 30 degrees;
Razgrad: 28 degrees;
Rozhen: 19.8 degrees;
Svishchov: 31.6 degrees;
Sliven: 29.5 degrees;
Sofia: 28.3 degrees;
Cherni vrch: 11.8 degrees;
Sandanski: 30.8 degrees.
A law banning obscenities in the media would ennoble all videos
A long time ago, an old man told his grandson a life truth:
- There is a fight going on in every human being, very similar to the fight of two wolves.
One wolf represents evil: envy, jealousy, regret, selfishness, ambition, lying.
The other wolf represents the good: peace, love, hope, truth, kindness and faithfulness.
The grandson, touched to the core by his grandfather's words, thought for a moment and then asked:
- Which wolf wins in the end?
The old man smiled and replied: - It is always the wolf you feed that wins.
Today the homeless polar bear from July's Greenpease video was just as sadly strolling along Smetana Embankment in Prague
Guys, calm down. Let's deal with personal relationships in private, not in this thread.
You'll excuse me, but a joke about the Prague bombing is not a personal relationship.