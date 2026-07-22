Interesting and Humour - page 4765
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Where do you find all this stuff and bring it here?
"Dumpster," "haul."
I remember my cat, he sleeps all day and goes hunting at night.
Every morning he brings something new.
- A dead mouse,
- or a rotten chicken,
- a piece of sausage...
A week ago he brought a squirrel, caught it and strangled it.
I always ask him, "Prosha" (his name is Prokhor),
What dump did you find it in and what the fuck... brought it here?
"dumpster", "drag".
....
i always ask him - prosha (that's his name - prokhor),
what dump did you find this on and what the fuck... brought it here?
And he says in response: "Boss, what are your complaints? I'm reading the "Humour" thread at MQL5.com, you're doing the same thing there...))
Nah, he says, master, don't be so tedious as Retug Konow !
Nah, he says, master, don't be so tedious as Retug Konow !
We should show her the squirrel in retaliation )
The forum says: Enter text. What the hell is a text if you don't need one?
Hunters in camp, 1871.
Hunters in camp 100 years later. Surprisingly similar subject matter. Same facial expressions.
Hunters in camp, 1871.
Hunters in camp 100 years later. Surprisingly similar subject matter. Same facial expressions.
Is that Khrushchev in the leather jacket in the centre? It must be '63 somewhere.
Is that Khrushchev in a leather jacket in the centre? It must be '63 or something.
No. The photo is somewhere around '73-76.
Brezhnev was younger in '63 andKhrushchev was older.
I wonder if Brezhnev had a hunting knife in a sheath or a revolver in a holster.