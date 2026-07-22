Interesting and Humour - page 4765

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Alexey Viktorov:

Where do you find all this stuff and bring it here?

"Dumpster," "haul."

I remember my cat, he sleeps all day and goes hunting at night.

Every morning he brings something new.

- A dead mouse,

- or a rotten chicken,

- a piece of sausage...

A week ago he brought a squirrel, caught it and strangled it.

I always ask him, "Prosha" (his name is Prokhor),

What dump did you find it in and what the fuck... brought it here?

 
Denis Sartakov:

"dumpster", "drag".

....

i always ask him - prosha (that's his name - prokhor),

what dump did you find this on and what the fuck... brought it here?

And he answered - Master, what's your complaint? I'm reading the "Humour" thread at MQL5.com, you're doing the same thing there...))
 
Реter Konow:
And he says in response: "Boss, what are your complaints? I'm reading the "Humour" thread at MQL5.com, you're doing the same thing there...))

Nah, he says, master, don't be so tedious as Retug Konow !

 
Denis Sartakov:

Nah, he says, master, don't be so tedious as Retug Konow !

)))
 
 
Михаил Шерстнёв:

We should show her the squirrel in retaliation )

 

The forum says: Enter text. What the hell is a text if you don't need one?

 

Hunters in camp, 1871.

o71

Hunters in camp 100 years later. Surprisingly similar subject matter. Same facial expressions.

j71

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Hunters in camp, 1871.


Hunters in camp 100 years later. Surprisingly similar subject matter. Same facial expressions.

Is that Khrushchev in the leather jacket in the centre? It must be '63 somewhere.

 
sibirqk:

Is that Khrushchev in a leather jacket in the centre? It must be '63 or something.

No. The photo is somewhere around '73-76.

Brezhnev was younger in '63 andKhrushchev was older.

I wonder if Brezhnev had a hunting knife in a sheath or a revolver in a holster.

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