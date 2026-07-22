Interesting and Humour - page 1057

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Izia's all Panasonic delisting . Sam.
 
newdigital:
jesus, where do you get it :)

Check it out )

"Untitled" (1961) by Mark Rothko - $28 million

 
 
 
Mischek:

She's eating condensed milk with her hands!

Shoot her! Three times!

 
joo:

She's eating condensed milk with her hands!

Shoot her! Three times!

I can't think of anything to say.
 
joo:

She's eating condensed milk with her hands!

Shoot her! Three times!

Urain:
I can't think of any *fucking thing* to say.

 
The Swedish parliament has received a two-kilogram parcel containing Berezovsky's handwritten notes on Russian political life at the turn of the century and the role of the current head of state in those events.
29 March 2013. Posted by: Alexander Goltz in "Vened"
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