Interesting and Humour - page 1057
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Positif
The capybara has taken in puppies for fostering
jesus, where do you get it :)
Check it out )
"Untitled" (1961) by Mark Rothko - $28 million
She's eating condensed milk with her hands!
Shoot her! Three times!
She's eating condensed milk with her hands!
Shoot her! Three times!
She's eating condensed milk with her hands!
Shoot her! Three times!
I can't think of any *fucking thing* to say.
29 March 2013. Posted by: Alexander Goltz in "Vened"