Interesting and Humour - page 2096

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tol64:
Don't forget your 'sawdust'. )))
You're the one with the oak sawdust, don't generalize.
 
Mischek:
You're the one with the oak sawdust, don't generalize.
And you're the one with sawdust coming out of your ears. ;) And generalization has nothing to do with it. )))
 
artmedia70:

...

That was the old, long-established trick of playing the absurd.
 

So now we're talking...

 
zfs:

Mishek, the Odessans are not for Russia, they are against Kiev's fascism.

You will be told that this is a lie fabricated by Russian journalists. After all, this is Russia 24.
[Deleted]  
Shit... When will it all end...
 
Integer:
That was the old, long-established trick - to play the absurd.
Dim, honestly - I didn't get your message
 
peripatetikos:
Shit... When will it all end...

It will end when the information war is over. This is how the two sides are going to make the throw-ins. I would like to point out that Russia is on one side and the EU and NATO are on the other.

Ukraine needs to deal with its own problems. But it is being attacked on all sides with its state interests.

[Deleted]  
 
artmedia70:
Dim, honestly - I didn't get your message.
About the role-playing games. Forget it.
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