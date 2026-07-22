Interesting and Humour - page 2096
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Don't forget your 'sawdust'. )))
You're the one with the oak sawdust, don't generalize.
...
So now we're talking...
Mishek, the Odessans are not for Russia, they are against Kiev's fascism.
That was the old, long-established trick - to play the absurd.
Shit... When will it all end...
It will end when the information war is over. This is how the two sides are going to make the throw-ins. I would like to point out that Russia is on one side and the EU and NATO are on the other.
Ukraine needs to deal with its own problems. But it is being attacked on all sides with its state interests.
Dim, honestly - I didn't get your message.