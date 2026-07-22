Interesting and Humour - page 90

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I am Bob! Hee hee hee...

Watch the movie "The Skin I Live In". :D

ps. (wear a helmet and an umbrella so as not to become a goat)

 
Mischek:
Hi Bob. It's funny, but "the kettle's getting cold" and "the kettle's not getting cold" are the same thing.
"The kettle won't cool down for long" - you can change the meaning in any direction by intonation.
 

It's all "Great and Mighty" :)

Only in this language can a double affirmation mean negation : " Well, yes... Of course ". :)))

 
 
 
 
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Friday. Evening. It's time. The finishing touch.

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